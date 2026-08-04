We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for August 2026

Pay a one-time $300 fee up front, and you'll save over $1,000 in the long run. That's the power of a top balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Move that same $6,000 to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and your balance becomes $6,300 after the transfer fee. But since you don't have to worry about interest, your $300 monthly payments get rid of your balance entirely after 21 months.

Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance at 21% APR and making monthly payments of $300 a month. Without a balance transfer, it would take 25 months to clear and cost you about $1,450 in interest.

Not many cards offer 0% intro APR on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening. The Wells Fargo Reflect Card is one of them. After that intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies, based on your creditworthiness.

If you're trying to get rid of a balance on a high-interest credit card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my go-to rec. Here's what to know about the card -- plus another great alternative.

For a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, pretty much the longest window you'll find anywhere; After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. That's the big reason why Motley Fool Money named it Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.

I've written about credit cards for years now -- and in that time, there's only one balance transfer card I've recommended to friends and family. That'd be the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ).

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Downsides of the Wells Fargo Reflect Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my pick if you're looking to save on interest for as long as possible. But there are some downsides to be aware of before you apply.

First, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, which is higher than some competitors. With other cards, you might find an intro balance transfer fee of 3%.

Using our same $6,000 balance example, a 3% fee would save you another $120 up front -- although the 0% window may be shorter, or it might only apply to balance transfers and not new purchases.

Second, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards and comes with no welcome bonus whatsoever. You'll get $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card, but that's pretty much the only notable perk here.

My take: If you want as long of an intro APR runway as possible to save on purchases and balance transfers, go with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. But if you want a card worth keeping after your 0% window ends, you'll want to look elsewhere.

A strong alternative: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is the stronger pick if you want to earn rewards while you pay down debt.

It offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

That's a shorter window than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, but still plenty of time for most people.

Here's where the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards separates itself, though: It earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3% after that). Your options include gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement and furnishings.

You'll also earn 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, no matter which category you pick as your bonus category. Your 6% and 2% rewards apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter, then you'll earn 1%. All other purchases earn 1% back as well.

A 6% cash back rate is one of the best you'll find on any top cash back card, let alone one with no annual fee. If you want a way to earn fantastic rewards while saving on interest, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the way to go.