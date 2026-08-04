We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for August 2026
I've written about credit cards for years now -- and in that time, there's only one balance transfer card I've recommended to friends and family. That'd be the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
For a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, pretty much the longest window you'll find anywhere; After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. That's the big reason why Motley Fool Money named it Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
If you're trying to get rid of a balance on a high-interest credit card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my go-to rec. Here's what to know about the card -- plus another great alternative.
Nearly two years of an intro APR: Why we love the Wells Fargo Reflect Card
Not many cards offer 0% intro APR on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening. The Wells Fargo Reflect Card is one of them. After that intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies, based on your creditworthiness.
Let's say you're carrying a $6,000 balance at 21% APR and making monthly payments of $300 a month. Without a balance transfer, it would take 25 months to clear and cost you about $1,450 in interest.
Move that same $6,000 to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and your balance becomes $6,300 after the transfer fee. But since you don't have to worry about interest, your $300 monthly payments get rid of your balance entirely after 21 months.
Pay a one-time $300 fee up front, and you'll save over $1,000 in the long run. That's the power of a top balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Downsides of the Wells Fargo Reflect Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my pick if you're looking to save on interest for as long as possible. But there are some downsides to be aware of before you apply.
First, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, which is higher than some competitors. With other cards, you might find an intro balance transfer fee of 3%.
Using our same $6,000 balance example, a 3% fee would save you another $120 up front -- although the 0% window may be shorter, or it might only apply to balance transfers and not new purchases.
Second, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards and comes with no welcome bonus whatsoever. You'll get $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card, but that's pretty much the only notable perk here.
My take: If you want as long of an intro APR runway as possible to save on purchases and balance transfers, go with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. But if you want a card worth keeping after your 0% window ends, you'll want to look elsewhere.
A strong alternative: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is the stronger pick if you want to earn rewards while you pay down debt.
It offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's a shorter window than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, but still plenty of time for most people.
Here's where the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards separates itself, though: It earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3% after that). Your options include gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement and furnishings.
You'll also earn 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, no matter which category you pick as your bonus category. Your 6% and 2% rewards apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter, then you'll earn 1%. All other purchases earn 1% back as well.
A 6% cash back rate is one of the best you'll find on any top cash back card, let alone one with no annual fee. If you want a way to earn fantastic rewards while saving on interest, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards is the way to go.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
FAQs
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Not directly. The hard inquiry from opening a new card can cause a small, temporary dip, and your utilization may shift depending on your new credit limit and how much debt you move.
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No, most banks don't allow balance transfers between two of their own cards. If your existing debt is with Wells Fargo, for example, you can't move it to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- you'd need a card from a different issuer.
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Any remaining balance starts accruing interest at the card's regular variable APR, which can run above 20%. It's applied only to what's left, so paying down as much as possible before the intro period ends still reduces your interest costs.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.