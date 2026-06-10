We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for June 2026

If you're carrying a balance on a credit card, there's a good chance you're paying north of 20% APR on it. If so, you should have just one priority: Stop the bleeding.

A top balance transfer card can help you do just that. Cards that earn rewards are nice -- but if you're in debt, a balance transfer will probably save you much more.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviewed more than 100 credit cards to find the best balance transfer cards available this month. Here's our top pick -- plus an alternative that's worth a look.

What is a balance transfer -- and why would you do one?

A balance transfer is pretty much what it sounds like: you "transfer" your existing credit card balance from one card (or multiple cards) to a new one -- a balance transfer card. Then, you can pay it off at 0% APR for a set period -- often 12 to 21 months -- so that every dollar of your monthly payment is going towards the principal balance.

The catch is the balance transfer fee -- usually 3%-5% of the amount you move over. But if you're currently paying 22% APR on a $7,000 balance, even a 5% fee is likely cheaper than a few months of interest at your current rate. And over a 21-month payoff period, you're coming out way ahead.

One thing to know going in: You'll need good to excellent credit to qualify for the best offers. Also, you typically have a limited window -- often the first few months -- to complete your transfer and lock in the intro rate.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: The longest runway at the lowest entry cost

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is our top pick for balance transfers this month, and it's easy to see why.

It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers -- one of the longest windows available right now -- and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro periods.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

That's a killer combination of intro period and transfer fee. A longer intro window means you can make lower monthly payments, and still pay off your balance while avoiding interest. And the low intro balance transfer fee -- 3%, vs. the 5% you'll see on most competing cards -- means you're saving up front, too. On a $10,000 transfer, that's the difference between paying $300 and paying $500.