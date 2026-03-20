We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for March 2026

The average credit card interest rate is hovering around 21%. If you're carrying a balance right now, that rate is quietly chipping away at your budget every single month.

Here at Motley Fool Money, we track and review hundreds of credit cards and call out the best offers and promotions when we spot them. And when it comes to balance transfers specifically, right now the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, stands out.

It has no annual fee and one of the longest 0% intro APR windows you'll find anywhere, helping you crush debt faster and save on interest.

Here are all the deets.

Why the Citi Diamond Preferred is our top pick

The headline feature here is the long interest-free window for balance transfers.

Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on your creditworthiness.

That's a long runway for balance transfers -- nearly two full years to pay down your debt without a single dollar going toward interest.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That's pretty low considering the standard for the industry. And on a large balance, it's still a fraction of what you'd pay in interest charges by staying put.