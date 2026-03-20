We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for March 2026
The average credit card interest rate is hovering around 21%. If you're carrying a balance right now, that rate is quietly chipping away at your budget every single month.
Here at Motley Fool Money, we track and review hundreds of credit cards and call out the best offers and promotions when we spot them. And when it comes to balance transfers specifically, right now the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, stands out.
It has no annual fee and one of the longest 0% intro APR windows you'll find anywhere, helping you crush debt faster and save on interest.
Here are all the deets.
Why the Citi Diamond Preferred is our top pick
The headline feature here is the long interest-free window for balance transfers.
Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on your creditworthiness.
That's a long runway for balance transfers -- nearly two full years to pay down your debt without a single dollar going toward interest.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That's pretty low considering the standard for the industry. And on a large balance, it's still a fraction of what you'd pay in interest charges by staying put.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
How much can you actually save with a balance transfer?
Let's say you're carrying a $5,000 credit card balance right now. If your current card charges 21% APR and you're making $250 monthly payments, it'll take you over two years to fully pay off your debt and you'll have paid over $1,200 in interest in the process.
Now picture this instead:
- You transfer that $5,000 balance to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
- You pay a one-time balance transfer fee of $150 (3% of $5,000).
- You still make the same $250 per month payments.
- You pay $0 in interest, and you're fully debt-free in 21 months.
During the 0% intro APR window, your entire payment applies to your debt balance -- not interest. So even with the balance transfer fee, you're saving $1,050+ in total with this strategy.
This is why balance transfer cards, used responsibly, are one of the most powerful debt-payoff moves in personal finance.
A few other perks worth knowing about
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is mostly a debt-payoff tool -- and a great one. But it does come with a couple of extras worth mentioning.
You get free access to your FICO® Score online. This is useful for tracking your credit health as you pay down your balance (and yes, paying down debt typically helps your score over time).
You also get Citi Entertainment access, which gives you early or exclusive ticket purchasing for concerts, sporting events, dining experiences, and more. It's a nice-to-have, especially if you're into live events.
And again -- there's no annual fee. So you can keep the card long term if needed without worry.
Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is (and isn't) for
This card is purpose-built for one thing: giving you maximum time to pay off existing debt without interest.
If that's your goal right now, it's hard to find a better fit.
But it's not a rewards credit card. You won't earn cash back or travel points here. That's one thing to keep in mind if you're looking for a card to hold onto long past the 0% intro APR period.
But if eliminating high-interest debt is your highest priority, the long interest-free window is genuinely powerful.
Read our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review here to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.