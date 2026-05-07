We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for May 2026
If you're carrying a credit card balance, you probably already know that every month you wait to pay it off means less money in your pocket.
The average credit card APR is sitting above 20% right now, which means a $5,000 balance is costing you roughly $1,000 a year in interest alone. The good news: The right balance transfer card can help you hit "pause" pretty quickly.
Not all balance transfer cards are created equal -- a lot of them offer long 0% windows, but no rewards. If you want a long runway and great rewards, though, we have a recommendation for you: the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner. Here's what to know.
Citi Double Cash® Card: Great for intro APR offer and solid rewards
First things first: If you're only worried about eliminating debt, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a genuinely strong option.
The card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers -- just make sure you initiate the transfer within four months of account opening to qualify. After that intro APR window is up, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR kicks in, based on your creditworthiness.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Eighteen months is a meaningful runway. On a $5,000 balance, paying roughly $280 per month would get you to zero before interest ever kicks in. Just make sure you factor in the balance transfer fee, too: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
At the 3% intro rate, moving a $5,000 balance costs you $150 upfront -- not nothing, but an easy choice compared to an interest rate of 20% or more.
Plus: Solid cash back rates and a sweet welcome bonus
The Citi Double Cash® Card's balance transfer offer is one of the longest you'll find. But what really separates the card is its sturdy earning rates. For no annual fee, you'll get:
- 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases
- 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel
The 2% flat rate is the selling point here. Unlike other cards that make you track bonus categories and spending caps, the Citi Double Cash® Card just earns everywhere you go.
You'll earn 1% when you spend, then another 1% when you pay off your bill -- which, not coincidentally, is another reason to get in the habit of paying your full balance. You're getting tangible rewards for responsible spending.
Plus, the current welcome bonus is $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's an achievable spend requirement, and your $200 back can go a long way toward offsetting a balance transfer fee or any big purchase.
Ready to start saving (and earning)? Click here to read our full review and apply for the Citi Double Cash® Card today.
Also consider: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Looking at other options? If 18 months feels like a tight timeline -- or you want a way to save on upcoming purchases, too -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is worth a look.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers -- one of the longest intro periods available right now -- after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of account opening, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. The card has a $0 annual fee.
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
Three extra months of breathing room can matter a lot if you've got a big balance. On a $5,000 balance, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's intro window drops your required monthly payment to around $240 to clear it before interest hits -- about $40 less per month than our theoretical Citi Double Cash® Card timeline.
The tradeoff is that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is purely a payoff tool. There's no rewards program, no welcome bonus, and not much reason to keep it in rotation once the intro period ends.
If eliminating debt is the only goal and you want maximum runway to do it, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the right call. For more options, check out our full list of the best balance transfer credit cards.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.