We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for May 2026

If you're carrying a credit card balance, you probably already know that every month you wait to pay it off means less money in your pocket. The average credit card APR is sitting above 20% right now, which means a $5,000 balance is costing you roughly $1,000 a year in interest alone. The good news: The right balance transfer card can help you hit "pause" pretty quickly. Not all balance transfer cards are created equal -- a lot of them offer long 0% windows, but no rewards. If you want a long runway and great rewards, though, we have a recommendation for you: the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner. Here's what to know. Citi Double Cash® Card: Great for intro APR offer and solid rewards First things first: If you're only worried about eliminating debt, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a genuinely strong option. The card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers -- just make sure you initiate the transfer within four months of account opening to qualify. After that intro APR window is up, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR kicks in, based on your creditworthiness.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



Eighteen months is a meaningful runway. On a $5,000 balance, paying roughly $280 per month would get you to zero before interest ever kicks in. Just make sure you factor in the balance transfer fee, too: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). At the 3% intro rate, moving a $5,000 balance costs you $150 upfront -- not nothing, but an easy choice compared to an interest rate of 20% or more. Plus: Solid cash back rates and a sweet welcome bonus The Citi Double Cash® Card's balance transfer offer is one of the longest you'll find. But what really separates the card is its sturdy earning rates. For no annual fee, you'll get: 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases

on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel The 2% flat rate is the selling point here. Unlike other cards that make you track bonus categories and spending caps, the Citi Double Cash® Card just earns everywhere you go. You'll earn 1% when you spend, then another 1% when you pay off your bill -- which, not coincidentally, is another reason to get in the habit of paying your full balance. You're getting tangible rewards for responsible spending. Plus, the current welcome bonus is $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's an achievable spend requirement, and your $200 back can go a long way toward offsetting a balance transfer fee or any big purchase. Ready to start saving (and earning)? Click here to read our full review and apply for the Citi Double Cash® Card today. Also consider: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Looking at other options? If 18 months feels like a tight timeline -- or you want a way to save on upcoming purchases, too -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is worth a look. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers -- one of the longest intro periods available right now -- after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of account opening, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. The card has a $0 annual fee.





Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for long 0% intro APR N/A N/A Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for long 0% intro APR