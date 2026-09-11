We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for September 2026

I've written about credit cards of all kinds for years now. Our team at Motley Fool Money has compared hundreds of them.

But if you need to save on debt, there's only one card I recommend first: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

It's my pick for the best balance transfer card available this month. That's because it offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). That's one of the longest interest-free windows you'll find.

Here's what else to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- plus another option worth looking at now.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Get nearly two years to pay off debt interest-free

Most balance transfer cards top out around 15 to 18 months of 0% intro APR. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card beats that by a considerable margin -- and it applies the same rate to new purchases, too.

That's rare. Most cards only extend the intro rate to one or the other. That's exactly why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.

It has no annual fee, either, so every dollar you save on interest stays in your pocket.

Here's the (small) catch: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. Move $8,000 in debt, and you'll pay $400 upfront just to transfer it. That's real money you're shelling out up front. And it's higher than some competitors, which charge as low as 3%.

But if you need a full 21 months to save on balance transfers, and want that same grace period on purchases, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go.