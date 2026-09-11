We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Best Balance Transfer Card for September 2026
I've written about credit cards of all kinds for years now. Our team at Motley Fool Money has compared hundreds of them.
But if you need to save on debt, there's only one card I recommend first: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
It's my pick for the best balance transfer card available this month. That's because it offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). That's one of the longest interest-free windows you'll find.
Here's what else to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- plus another option worth looking at now.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Get nearly two years to pay off debt interest-free
Most balance transfer cards top out around 15 to 18 months of 0% intro APR. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card beats that by a considerable margin -- and it applies the same rate to new purchases, too.
That's rare. Most cards only extend the intro rate to one or the other. That's exactly why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
It has no annual fee, either, so every dollar you save on interest stays in your pocket.
Here's the (small) catch: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. Move $8,000 in debt, and you'll pay $400 upfront just to transfer it. That's real money you're shelling out up front. And it's higher than some competitors, which charge as low as 3%.
But if you need a full 21 months to save on balance transfers, and want that same grace period on purchases, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Here's what the numbers actually look like
Say you're carrying $8,000 at 21% APR and paying it off at a rate of $400 a month. Left alone, that debt takes years to pay off and costs you thousands in interest along the way.
Transfer that same balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and you'll pay a $400 fee upfront, bringing your balance to $8,400. But at 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after), your $400 monthly payment clears it in exactly 21 months -- months faster, and for thousands less in interest.
That's the appeal of a long intro APR window.
Want to earn rewards? Consider the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card instead
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is built for one job: getting you out of debt cheaply. With that in mind, it doesn't earn cash back or points on anything you spend.
If you want a card that rewards your everyday spending while you pay things down, you'll want to look elsewhere -- at, say, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). That's a good bit shorter than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's window. But it also offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, plus a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
It's a stronger everyday credit card, which is why Motley Fool Money named it our Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. The tradeoff is nine fewer months of the intro APR, so it works best for smaller balances you're confident you can pay off within a year.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$100 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $100 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
And if neither card feels like the right fit, it's worth comparing our list of the best balance transfer cards to see how they stack up.
FAQs
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It can cause a small, temporary dip, mostly from the hard inquiry when you apply and a new account lowering your average account age. Over time, paying down debt at 0% interest tends to improve your score by lowering your credit utilization.
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Most balance transfers take between five and 14 days to complete, though some can take up to three weeks. Keep making payments on your old card until you confirm the transfer has gone through to avoid a late fee.
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You'll typically need good to excellent credit, generally a FICO® Score of 670 or higher, to qualify. Approval also depends on your income and existing debt, not just your score alone.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.