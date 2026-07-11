We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the One We'd Give to Someone Deep in Debt

Swimming in thousands of dollars of debt? If so, there's a credit card that can throw you a life raft: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers and a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR that applies after.

That's one of the longest intro APR runways you'll find, which means this is one of the strongest tools for getting rid of debt interest-free. We've reviewed hundreds of credit cards, and this is my favorite tool for avoiding interest on debt, bar none.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and who it's right for.

How the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card helps you save on interest

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. That means this card only pays off if you clear your balance -- or most of it -- before the intro period ends.

You've got plenty of time to do just that, though. A 21-month 0% intro APR period is one of the longest you'll find, after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. That means you've got more time to pay off debt -- which means lower monthly payments and a better chance at getting back to zero.

As of last year, the average American credit card debt was $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. If you owed exactly that much, a 21-month runway would let you make $336 monthly payments and get out from under without paying a cent in interest, even after factoring in a balance transfer fee. That's the power of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.