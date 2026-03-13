We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- Here's the Top $0 Annual Fee Card in March 2026

Some credit cards promise luxury perks. Others promise huge rewards. But many of the most popular options come with a catch: a hefty annual fee.

After comparing more than 100 credit cards across rewards, fees, flexibility, and long-term value, one card consistently stood out among the $0-annual-fee options.

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card quietly delivers one of the strongest all-around value packages available right now. It combines a solid welcome bonus, simple rewards, and a rare intro APR offer into a card that costs nothing to keep.

For many people, that combination is hard to beat.

Why this $0 annual fee travel card stands out

Many travel cards ask you to pay $95, $395, or even $695 per year just to hold the card: This one charges $0. Yet it still offers features that normally show up on cards with annual fees.

Here's what helped push it to the top of our rankings this month:

Welcome bonus worth $250

You can earn 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.

That's an unusually generous bonus for a card with no annual fee and a very manageable spending requirement.

Simple everyday rewards

The card earns:

Unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases

3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center

There are no rotating categories to track and no spending caps to worry about. Every purchase earns rewards.

Rare 0% intro APR for a travel card

One feature that surprised us during our review was the intro APR.

You'll get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Travel cards almost never offer this.

That gives cardholders more than a year to avoid interest while paying down purchases or transferring an existing balance.