We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These 3 Offer the Best 0% Intro APR in 2026

It seems like every credit card these days comes with an 0% intro APR offer. And that's great, if you want a mix of strong rewards and a decent runway to save on interest.

But what if you're in serious debt and want the best intro APR period possible -- no ifs, ands, or buts?

If so, forget about top rewards cards. Here are our three favorite 0% intro APR cards available now.

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Motley Fool Award Winner: Best balance transfer credit card

If you're laser-focused on balance transfers, you can't do much better than the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. There's a reason we named it the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

That's more or less the longest intro APR period you'll find for balance transfers. Plus, the card offers a good deal on its balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

That might not sound like much -- but if you're tens of thousands in debt, that 2% difference can save you hundreds. Just make sure you transfer quickly to get the lower intro rate.