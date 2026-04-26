We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These 3 Offer the Best 0% Intro APR in 2026
It seems like every credit card these days comes with an 0% intro APR offer. And that's great, if you want a mix of strong rewards and a decent runway to save on interest.
But what if you're in serious debt and want the best intro APR period possible -- no ifs, ands, or buts?
If so, forget about top rewards cards. Here are our three favorite 0% intro APR cards available now.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Motley Fool Award Winner: Best balance transfer credit card
If you're laser-focused on balance transfers, you can't do much better than the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. There's a reason we named it the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
That's more or less the longest intro APR period you'll find for balance transfers. Plus, the card offers a good deal on its balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
That might not sound like much -- but if you're tens of thousands in debt, that 2% difference can save you hundreds. Just make sure you transfer quickly to get the lower intro rate.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Motley Fool Award Winner: Best 0% APR credit card
Want to pull double duty and save on balance transfers and upcoming purchases? Check out the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. That's the same balance transfer period as the Citi Diamond Preferred, plus a longer intro APR on purchases.
You'll also get up to $600 of cellphone protection, which you can't say for the Citi Diamond Preferred. It does have a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, but otherwise it's a great savings double whammy.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Slate®
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our award for Best 0% Intro APR card -- but honestly, the recently reintroduced Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) gives it a run for its money.
That's because it also offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, then an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies. It's also got an identical balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
What's the difference, you ask? The Chase Slate® has a slightly higher variable APR, and doesn't offer cellphone protection like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does. For that reason, we still prefer the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card by a hair.
Keep in mind, though: You typically can't transfer a balance from one of an issuer's cards to another -- meaning, you can't move debt from a Wells Fargo card to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
If you need a card from another issuer that's still a fantastic option, the Chase Slate® is probably the way to go.
Your simple guide to using 0% intro APR cards
The key to using 0% intro APR cards: Make a plan, and stick to it.
Here's what to do:
- Make a payoff plan. Your goal should be to get rid of all your debt before the 0% offer ends. For an easy guidepost, divide your balance by the number of months in your 0% APR period. Ideally, that should be your monthly payment (at minimum).
- Pay your bill on time. Applies to all credit cards, but it's doubly important for 0% intro APR cards. That's because missing a payment can void your 0% offer, and you'll be right back where you started.
- Stick to your plan! And try not to pile up more debt as you go. Saving with credit cards isn't easy for everyone -- but with a little discipline, it's entirely possible.
Want to compare more options before you apply? Check out our list of the best top balance transfer cards available now to start saving.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.