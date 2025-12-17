We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These 3 Offer the Best 0% Intro APR in 2026

Credit card debt remains one of the biggest pain points in personal finance. And for most people, it's not the balance itself that hurts the most. It's the relentless interest that makes it feel like you're treading water no matter how hard you try.

Now imagine being able to pause that interest for a full year (or almost two). That's exactly what a 0% intro APR balance transfer credit card is designed to do.

It doesn't erase your debt, but it gives you time to attack it without interest constantly pulling you backward. Here are the top cards with 0% intro APR offers to check out for 2026.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: The longest interest-free runway we found

If your top priority is time, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is our top recommendation. It's got one of the longest intro APR offers currently available.

You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. Just make sure you transfer the balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Why this card is a winner for 2026:

One of the longest interest-free periods available today

Applies to both new purchases and balance transfers

$0 annual fee

Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card (terms apply)

This is the kind of card built for people who want to methodically pay down debt without interest undoing their progress. The key is having a clear payoff plan before the intro period expires.