We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These 3 Offer the Best 0% Intro APR in 2026
Credit card debt remains one of the biggest pain points in personal finance. And for most people, it's not the balance itself that hurts the most. It's the relentless interest that makes it feel like you're treading water no matter how hard you try.
Now imagine being able to pause that interest for a full year (or almost two). That's exactly what a 0% intro APR balance transfer credit card is designed to do.
It doesn't erase your debt, but it gives you time to attack it without interest constantly pulling you backward. Here are the top cards with 0% intro APR offers to check out for 2026.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: The longest interest-free runway we found
If your top priority is time, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is our top recommendation. It's got one of the longest intro APR offers currently available.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. Just make sure you transfer the balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Why this card is a winner for 2026:
- One of the longest interest-free periods available today
- Applies to both new purchases and balance transfers
- $0 annual fee
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card (terms apply)
This is the kind of card built for people who want to methodically pay down debt without interest undoing their progress. The key is having a clear payoff plan before the intro period expires.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Rewards + 0% intro APR combo
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is technically known as a cash back rewards card. But tucked inside that rewards package is a very competitive 0% intro APR offer.
You'll get 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months. After that, a 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR applies.
What makes it a compelling card this year:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- Generous welcome offer: Earn $300 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee
Plenty of 0% intro APR cards are useful for a year, then end up in a drawer. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is different because once the intro period ends, its ongoing rewards are the gift that keeps on giving.
I've had this card for over a decade, and it'll probably always be a cornerstone in my wallet.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Discover it® Cash Back: Smart for purchases and everyday flexibility
The Discover it® Cash Back card earns its spot thanks to its balance of interest-free spending and rotating rewards.
It offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, followed by a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025.
Here's what you get on the rewards side:
- 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
Discover's signature perk is Cashback Match, which is only available to new cardmembers. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you rack up $300 in cash back, it becomes $600.
That feature alone can make the first year especially lucrative especially if you're diligently paying down debt in the meantime with no interest.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Rates as of December 15, 2025.
- Terms and conditions apply.
How to use a 0% intro APR card the right way
I've coached dozens of people through debt payoff using 0% intro APR credit cards. And the ones who succeed all have a clear plan to follow.
Here are a few best practices to keep you on track:
- Pay every bill on time. This advice applies to any credit card. But it's especially important with 0% intro APR cards because missing a payment might actually void the promo rate (and hurt your credit score).
- Plan your payoff. The goal is to eliminate the balance before interest kicks back in. A good way to do this is divide your debt balance by the number of months in your 0% intro APR period. This tells you your minimum monthly payment goal.
- Stick to your budget. These cards work best when they support smart spending habits, not bigger ones.
Used intentionally, a 0% intro APR card can reduce stress, lower costs, and help you regain momentum with your finances.
Explore all of today's top credit card offers and find the right fit.
Our Research Expert