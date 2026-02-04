We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These 3 Offer the Best 0% Intro APR in February 2026

If you are carrying a balance or planning a large purchase, rewards matter less than time. You want to maximize how long you can avoid interest payments.

After reviewing more than 100 credit cards, these are the best 0% intro APR cards right now.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

If your goal is to stop interest for as long as possible, this is the clear winner.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. (After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.) That is one of the longest interest-free periods available anywhere.

Why it wins

Nearly two full years with no interest clock running

No rewards to distract you from paying down balances

Simple, focused design built for debt payoff

There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and once the intro period ends, the variable APR can be high. But this card is not meant to be used forever. It is meant to give you time, clarity, and breathing room.

If you are serious about getting out of debt, this is the cleanest tool for the job.