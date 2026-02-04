We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These 3 Offer the Best 0% Intro APR in February 2026
If you are carrying a balance or planning a large purchase, rewards matter less than time. You want to maximize how long you can avoid interest payments.
After reviewing more than 100 credit cards, these are the best 0% intro APR cards right now.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
If your goal is to stop interest for as long as possible, this is the clear winner.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. (After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.) That is one of the longest interest-free periods available anywhere.
Why it wins
- Nearly two full years with no interest clock running
- No rewards to distract you from paying down balances
- Simple, focused design built for debt payoff
There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and once the intro period ends, the variable APR can be high. But this card is not meant to be used forever. It is meant to give you time, clarity, and breathing room.
If you are serious about getting out of debt, this is the cleanest tool for the job.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card
The Citi Simplicity® Card takes a different approach. It still offers a long intro APR offer, but its real strength is what it removes.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro period.
More importantly, there are no late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee -- ever!
Why it works
- Long intro APR with fewer ways to trip up
- No late fees if you slip once
- No penalty APR that spikes your rate permanently
This card is especially useful if you are juggling payments or worried about missing a due date. It is forgiving in a way most cards are not.
The tradeoff is simple. There are no rewards. This card is about stability, not upside.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Discover it® Cash Back
If you want interest-free time but still like earning something back, Discover it® Cash Back is the standout.
You get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. A 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies after the intro period concludes.
That window is shorter than the other two cards, but you earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate and 1% cash back on all other purchases while you pay down your balance.
And for new cardholders, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
Why it works
- Interest-free period plus real rewards
- Cashback match effectively doubles your earnings year one
- Strong customer satisfaction and simple terms
This card makes the most sense if your balance is manageable and you want flexibility without giving up rewards entirely.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Which one should you choose?
- If you want the longest runway possible, pick the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
- If you want fewer fees and less stress, the Citi Simplicity® Card is hard to beat.
- If you want rewards while avoiding interest, Discover it® Cash Back is the best balance.
The key is not which card looks best on paper. It is whether you use the 0% period intentionally.
Our Research Expert
