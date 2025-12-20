We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These Are the Best for 2026 Travel
According to a recent Marriott poll, 91% of Americans are planning to travel in 2026. And nearly all of them are looking for ways to stretch their travel budget (including me!).
Whether you're dreaming of a beach escape, booking a family trip, or flying somewhere new for the first time in years, the right credit card can help you save money, unlock perks, and make the entire experience smoother.
We reviewed over 100 credit cards this year as part of the Motley Fool Money 2026 Awards, and these three travel cards stood out for nearly every kind of traveler.
1. Best no-annual-fee option: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
If you're just starting your travel rewards journey -- or don't want to pay an annual fee -- the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is right up your alley.
Let's start with the welcome offer for new applicants: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Other perks included:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
- $0 annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
One unique feature that I like is that you don't have to book travel through any special portal to earn the high rewards rate. All travel counts. That means you can shop around for the best prices and still earn full rewards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
2. The old faithful: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
This one's been a crowd favorite for years. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is an ideal starter travel card that balances strong rewards, solid perks, and Chase's unbeatable point transfer partners.
The welcome offer is very generous: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equal to at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or more if you snag a Points Boost deal through the Chase Travel portal.
Main card highlights:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- $50 hotel credit each year (via Chase Travel)
- Travel protections like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary auto rental coverage, and baggage delay reimbursement
- Annual fee: $95
You can redeem points through Chase Travel or transfer them to top airlines and hotels for even more value. It's flexible, beginner-friendly, and stacked with protection perks.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
3. Best overall travel card: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
For high-value travelers who want simplicity, luxury perks, and long-term rewards power, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) was just named Motley Fool Money's 2026 Best Travel Card of the Year.
The annual fee for this card seems high at first glance ($395, see rates and fees), but when you see the perks package you'll realize it can be offset with credits and annual benefits.
For starters, this card has a strong welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's worth $1,000 toward travel.
Here's what else you get:
- $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
- Airport lounge access to 1,300+ locations worldwide
- Cellphone protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental coverage, and more (these are network benefits)
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Even with the annual fee, the math works out in your favor if you travel at least a couple times a year. The lounge access, annual credits, and simple flat-rate rewards make it an easy long-term keeper.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Turn everyday spending into your next flight
You don't need to be a travel hacker to make these cards work for you. My wife and I easily earn over $1,000 a year in travel rewards just by using the right mix of travel cards.
Whether you want a quick $750 toward your next trip, airport lounge access, or just a little extra credit towards flights and hotels, a good travel card can make it happen faster than you think.
Compare all our top-rated travel cards here and find your best match for 2026.
Our Research Expert
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply