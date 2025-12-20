We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These Are the Best for 2026 Travel

According to a recent Marriott poll, 91% of Americans are planning to travel in 2026. And nearly all of them are looking for ways to stretch their travel budget (including me!).

Whether you're dreaming of a beach escape, booking a family trip, or flying somewhere new for the first time in years, the right credit card can help you save money, unlock perks, and make the entire experience smoother.

We reviewed over 100 credit cards this year as part of the Motley Fool Money 2026 Awards, and these three travel cards stood out for nearly every kind of traveler.

1. Best no-annual-fee option: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

If you're just starting your travel rewards journey -- or don't want to pay an annual fee -- the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is right up your alley.

Let's start with the welcome offer for new applicants: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

Other perks included:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans 1X points on other purchases

on other purchases $0 annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)

One unique feature that I like is that you don't have to book travel through any special portal to earn the high rewards rate. All travel counts. That means you can shop around for the best prices and still earn full rewards.