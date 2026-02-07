We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These Are the Best for February 2026 Travel

Last night, one of my friends told me he's heading to the Big Island of Hawaii in March because he scored a killer flight deal. As someone who used to live in HI, all my fond warm-winter memories immediately came flooding back… So naturally, I spent the rest of the night searching deals sites and building a hypothetical trip of my own.

And naturally, I'll be booking with my favorite travel card to make the most of points, perks, and travel credits.

If you're planning a trip this year, here are three of the best travel credit cards for February 2026.

1. Best overall travel card: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

If you're traveling more than once this year and want big-time perks without juggling multiple cards, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is tough to beat.

This card was just named the Motley Fool Money 2026 Best Travel Card of the Year. While it does have a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), the perks you get immediately justify the cost.

Here's what you get:

$300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel

10,000 bonus miles every year (worth $100 toward travel)

Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide including Capital One Lounge locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges.

Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases

Cellphone protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and more

Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

Even with just two or three trips per year, this card can practically pay for itself -- and then some.