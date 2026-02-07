We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These Are the Best for February 2026 Travel
Last night, one of my friends told me he's heading to the Big Island of Hawaii in March because he scored a killer flight deal. As someone who used to live in HI, all my fond warm-winter memories immediately came flooding back… So naturally, I spent the rest of the night searching deals sites and building a hypothetical trip of my own.
And naturally, I'll be booking with my favorite travel card to make the most of points, perks, and travel credits.
If you're planning a trip this year, here are three of the best travel credit cards for February 2026.
1. Best overall travel card: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
If you're traveling more than once this year and want big-time perks without juggling multiple cards, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is tough to beat.
This card was just named the Motley Fool Money 2026 Best Travel Card of the Year. While it does have a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), the perks you get immediately justify the cost.
Here's what you get:
- $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every year (worth $100 toward travel)
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide including Capital One Lounge locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges.
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Cellphone protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, and more
Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
Even with just two or three trips per year, this card can practically pay for itself -- and then some.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. For beginners and point flexibility: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is a longtime favorite. It hits the sweet spot between solid rewards, strong perks, and extreme flexibility.
You earn 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, 2X on all other travel purchases, and 5X on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. There's also a $50 annual hotel credit and no foreign transaction fee, which makes it a great companion for international trips.
Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.. Worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
The real power, though, is in the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem. Points can be redeemed for a higher value with Points Boost deals, or when transferred to top airline and hotel partners like Southwest, Hyatt, and United.
It's the card I usually recommend to friends who want to dip their toes into travel rewards without committing to a premium fee. At just $95 per year, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers excellent bang for your buck.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
3. Best no-annual-fee card for everyday travel: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is perfect for travelers who don't want to pay an annual fee but still want meaningful rewards and protection.
You earn 3X points on key categories including restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans -- plus 1X points on other purchases.
Despite the $0 annual fee, you still get:
- Cellphone protection
- No foreign transaction fees
- Flexible redemption options, including cash back and travel
Current welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
What stands out most is how easy this card is to use. You can book travel however you want and still rack up rewards. For light to moderate travelers, this is a strong everyday option that punches way above its weight.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
The bottom line
If you're planning to book a winter escape, spring break trip, or just stack up points for summer, now's a smart time to choose a travel card.
The welcome offers are all great deals and can give you up to a $750 head start on your next trip. Just make sure you've got the natural spending lined up to earn the bonus without overspending.
See all the top travel cards for 2026 and start earning toward your next trip.
Our Research Expert
