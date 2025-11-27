We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- These Made the Winner's List for 2026

Every year, Motley Fool Money assembles a panel of credit card experts and independent analysts to identify the best cards in the country. There's no outside influence, no affiliate bias. The 2026 winners were chosen based on raw features, real-world value, and how well each card matches public spending habits. Whether you're looking for grocery rewards, easy cash back, or just booking travel without overthinking it, these are the cards you should look at. Best overall credit card: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) earns an unlimited 2% cash rewards on every purchase, and has no annual fee. It's our pick for Best Overall Credit Card heading into 2026. This is one of the few flat-rate cards with a high baseline rate on all spending. It also comes with an easy welcome offer for new applicants: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. You'll also get built-in cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card). Plus, 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). All in all, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has something to offer almost every American, no matter how you spend.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. $200 cash rewards Bottom Line This card's unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we've seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven't come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Pros/Cons Unlimited 2% cash rewards Long 0% intro APR offer Generous cash rewards welcome bonus No annual fee Cellphone protections No bonus categories Foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.



Best for groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express If your grocery bill looks like mine (aka a second rent check), this card can help take the sting out. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). Terms apply. There is a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But even a modest grocery run each week could more than cover that. Stack on the current welcome offer and you've got serious value out the gate. Pro tip: If you and your partner each get your own card, you can effectively double the $6,000 annual spending cap for grocery rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-6% Cash Back Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $250 Bottom Line This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there's a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it's one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer U.S. supermarkets rewards U.S. gas stations rewards Streaming subscription rewards Annual fee Foreign transaction fee

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.74% - 28.74%. Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don't have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you'll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.



Best retail card: Prime Visa (Amazon) Retail credit cards usually aren't worth it. But this one really is a no-brainer for anyone with a Prime membership. If you're a Prime member, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) earns 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, 2% at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and 1% everywhere else. There's no annual fee (with Prime membership), so all the rewards are pure upside. The icing on the cake is the welcome offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no spending requirement or waiting period. Just get approved and boom -- the credit gets added right to your account. If you already shop at Amazon regularly (guilty 🙋‍♂️), this card quietly earns back a ton without changing your habits.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases 1% - 5% back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Bottom Line If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Pros/Cons Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards Instant Amazon gift card No annual fee Consumer and travel protections No 0% intro APR offer Requires Prime membership

Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases No annual credit card fee No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day



Best cash back card: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Cash back cards can get complicated -- but this one's super straight forward. Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% on all other purchases. And it has no annual fee. It's like a travel card, dining card, and everyday spending card all rolled into one. For most spending profiles, it covers your biggest categories -- and the cash back adds up fast. Here's the current welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. And here's the real trick: If you've also got a Chase Sapphire card, you can combine points and redeem them for higher value through Chase Travel or transfer to airline partners.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.



Best no-annual-fee travel card: Wells Fargo Autograph® Card Don't want to pay hundreds for a travel rewards card? No problem. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is our pick for the Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card. It earns 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans -- all with no annual fee and a solid welcome offer. My favorite thing about this card is that you don't have to book through any travel portal to earn the high reward rate. All travel purchases qualify -- whether you book flights directly with an airline, grab a last-minute hotel deal, or use your favorite travel site. That means you can shop around for the best prices and still rack up points. Plus, it offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases (a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). So if you've got a big trip or expense coming up, you can spread out payments interest-free.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases. 1X-3X points Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. 20,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

Pros/Cons Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories Cellphone protection Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat

Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. $0 annual fee. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.


