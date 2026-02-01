We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best $0 Annual Fee Card in February 2026
At Motley Fool Money, we analyze literally hundreds of credit cards, but we only named one of them the Best No Annual Fee Card of 2026. That'd be the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, you'll rack up 3X points on purchases in select categories -- points that you can put toward travel, gift cards, or simple cash back. As someone who's written about credit cards for years, it's one of my favorite go-to card recommendations, especially as a budget-friendly way to save on flights, hotels, and more.
Here's what to know before applying for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card.
Unlock valuable earning rates without the cost
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card comes with a laundry list of popular spending categories covered by its top earning rate -- and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to unlock them.
You'll get:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
As mentioned, your points can be redeemed for gift cards, valuable travel rewards, or as a credit to your account -- whatever floats your boat.
There's also the solid, attainable welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value.
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Autograph Card?
Given that it's our favorite no-annual-fee card out there, we think the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is a pretty easy sell for a lot of people.
In short, it's worth a look if you:
- Spend a lot on dining, travel and/or gas
- Want solid rewards without having to track different earning rates
- Prefer simple redemption options
- Don't want to pay an annual fee
Combine the welcome bonus with the card's great earning rates, and it's pretty easy to earn $500 or more in rewards in your first year. And given it costs $0 to keep this card year after year, that's a pretty good deal if you ask me.
Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to apply now.
