We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best $0 Annual Fee Card in February 2026

Published on Feb. 1, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

At Motley Fool Money, we analyze literally hundreds of credit cards, but we only named one of them the Best No Annual Fee Card of 2026. That'd be the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, you'll rack up 3X points on purchases in select categories -- points that you can put toward travel, gift cards, or simple cash back. As someone who's written about credit cards for years, it's one of my favorite go-to card recommendations, especially as a budget-friendly way to save on flights, hotels, and more.

Here's what to know before applying for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card.

Unlock valuable earning rates without the cost

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card comes with a laundry list of popular spending categories covered by its top earning rate -- and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to unlock them.

You'll get:

  • 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
  • 1X points on other purchases

As mentioned, your points can be redeemed for gift cards, valuable travel rewards, or as a credit to your account -- whatever floats your boat.

There's also the solid, attainable welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.

1X-3X points

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

20,000 bonus points

  • This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

    • Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
    • Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
    • Cellphone protection
    • Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
    • The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
    • Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.

Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Autograph Card?

Given that it's our favorite no-annual-fee card out there, we think the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is a pretty easy sell for a lot of people.

In short, it's worth a look if you:

  • Spend a lot on dining, travel and/or gas
  • Want solid rewards without having to track different earning rates
  • Prefer simple redemption options
  • Don't want to pay an annual fee

Combine the welcome bonus with the card's great earning rates, and it's pretty easy to earn $500 or more in rewards in your first year. And given it costs $0 to keep this card year after year, that's a pretty good deal if you ask me.

Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to apply now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.