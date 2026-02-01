We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best $0 Annual Fee Card in February 2026

At Motley Fool Money, we analyze literally hundreds of credit cards, but we only named one of them the Best No Annual Fee Card of 2026. That'd be the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, you'll rack up 3X points on purchases in select categories -- points that you can put toward travel, gift cards, or simple cash back. As someone who's written about credit cards for years, it's one of my favorite go-to card recommendations, especially as a budget-friendly way to save on flights, hotels, and more.

Here's what to know before applying for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card.

Unlock valuable earning rates without the cost

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card comes with a laundry list of popular spending categories covered by its top earning rate -- and you won't have to pay a cent in annual fees to unlock them.

You'll get:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

As mentioned, your points can be redeemed for gift cards, valuable travel rewards, or as a credit to your account -- whatever floats your boat.

There's also the solid, attainable welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value.