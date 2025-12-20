We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best $0 Annual Fee Card Right Now
I've had the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) in my wallet for over a decade. And when friends or family ask me where to start with rewards, this is still the first card I mention.
That's not just personal bias talking. After comparing more than 260 credit cards in our annual review process, Motley Fool Money named the Chase Freedom Unlimited® our Best No Annual Fee Cash Back Card for 2026.
If you want easy rewards without paying an annual fee, this is the card for you.
Easy cash back with $0 annual fee
At its core, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is built for regular, everyday life. You'll earn easy cash back on everything you buy, which adds up pretty quickly throughout the year.
Here are the main features:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
That flat 1.5% rate for all other spending is where people usually earn the most cash back. Bonus categories are nice, but the bulk of household spending is done outside of those buckets.
And because there's no annual fee, everything you earn is pure upside. There's no "breakeven" point to worry about. It fits both big spenders and small spenders alike. That's why it's our top recommendation for most folks.
Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has ever had. Ends at 9 AM EST on 1/15/26.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $300 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® delivers strong upfront value and everyday rewards. Earn a $300 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months -- the richest bonus this card has offered, and it’s only available through 9 AM EST on 1/15/26. You’ll also earn 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on Chase Travel, and 1.5% back on everything else. With a 0% intro APR for 15 months, it’s an easy pick for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Earn a limited-time $300 welcome offer
Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with a welcome offer that's super easy to earn.
Limited Time Offer: Earn a $300 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
Once earned, that cash back can be used however you want. You can get a statement credit to offset your card balance. Or deposit the cash back to your bank account if that's easier.
How much cash back you can earn in a year
People laugh when I tell them my wife and I earn over $1,000 in credit card rewards each year. But the math really isn't that hard to explain when you use the right credit cards.
Here's a look at how much you can earn in a year based on different monthly spending amounts with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card:
|Monthly Spending
|Annual Cash Back
|$2,500
|$450
|$3,500
|$630
|$4,500
|$810
This is based on all spending earning the 1.5% standard base rate with no bonus spending categories. So actual earnings can be higher with travel, dining, and drug store purchases in the mix.
Add the welcome offer on top, and crossing $1,000 in the first year becomes very realistic.
Apply while it's easy
The card itself isn't going anywhere. But the welcome offer will end at 9 a.m. EST on 1/15/26.
If you're going to spend the money anyway, it makes sense to earn the welcome offer while it's still on the table. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a simple, no-annual-fee cash back card that fits almost all households.
This is one of those "don't overthink it" moments. Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review to see the details and apply before the offer ends.
Our Research Expert