We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best $0 Annual Fee Card Right Now

I've had the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) in my wallet for over a decade. And when friends or family ask me where to start with rewards, this is still the first card I mention.

That's not just personal bias talking. After comparing more than 260 credit cards in our annual review process, Motley Fool Money named the Chase Freedom Unlimited® our Best No Annual Fee Cash Back Card for 2026.

If you want easy rewards without paying an annual fee, this is the card for you.

Easy cash back with $0 annual fee

At its core, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is built for regular, everyday life. You'll earn easy cash back on everything you buy, which adds up pretty quickly throughout the year.

Here are the main features:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

$0 annual fee

That flat 1.5% rate for all other spending is where people usually earn the most cash back. Bonus categories are nice, but the bulk of household spending is done outside of those buckets.

And because there's no annual fee, everything you earn is pure upside. There's no "breakeven" point to worry about. It fits both big spenders and small spenders alike. That's why it's our top recommendation for most folks.