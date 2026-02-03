We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best 0% Intro APR Card for February 2026

If you're fighting against a mountain of debt, it can feel pretty overwhelming -- like it's almost impossible to get out from under. Luckily, there's a tool to help ease the burden -- a top 0% intro APR credit card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees)-- offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Like most 0% intro APR cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't offer much value once the intro APR ends. But if you're only worried about paying off debt or a big upcoming purchase, it's absolutely the way to go.

Here's what to know about my favorite balance transfer card, and how to know if it's right for you.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Pay no interest for almost two years

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, which means it's a fantastic option if you need to pay off debt quickly and cheaply.

Sure, if you want a card that earns rewards, there are other options -- but the intro APR offers on those cards don't last as long. You're probably looking at 12 or 15 months of 0% intro APR, much shorter than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

If your only goal is to delete debt, start with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Once you do that, you can start thinking about rewards cards.