We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best 0% Intro APR Card for February 2026
If you're fighting against a mountain of debt, it can feel pretty overwhelming -- like it's almost impossible to get out from under. Luckily, there's a tool to help ease the burden -- a top 0% intro APR credit card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees)-- offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
Like most 0% intro APR cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't offer much value once the intro APR ends. But if you're only worried about paying off debt or a big upcoming purchase, it's absolutely the way to go.
Here's what to know about my favorite balance transfer card, and how to know if it's right for you.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Pay no interest for almost two years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, which means it's a fantastic option if you need to pay off debt quickly and cheaply.
Sure, if you want a card that earns rewards, there are other options -- but the intro APR offers on those cards don't last as long. You're probably looking at 12 or 15 months of 0% intro APR, much shorter than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
If your only goal is to delete debt, start with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Once you do that, you can start thinking about rewards cards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for you?
Another great thing about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: The APR offer applies to both purchases and balance transfers, which means you can pay off upcoming splurges as well as existing debt.
You'll also want to know that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has:
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
With an intro APR offer spanning nearly two years-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the perfect way to get your finances on track -- and make sure they stay that way. Personally, if I were in debt and looking for breathing room, this card would be my first choice.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert
