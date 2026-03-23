We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best 0% Intro APR in March 2026

Published on March 23, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Balance transfers are as popular as ever -- even top rewards cards are offering 0% APR periods of 12 months or longer.

Still, if you're dead set on saving as much on interest as possible, the team at Motley Fool Money has one recommendation. It's the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), our award winner for Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the card and how it can save you thousands this year.

Unlock almost two whole years of interest-free debt repayment

When it comes to saving on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a great one-two punch. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

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    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

How does that save you money? Let's break it down -- say you have $8,000 in credit card debt at a 20% APR.

Option 1: Keep the balance on a regular card

  • Monthly payment: $400 over 24 months
  • Time spent to pay off: 24 months
  • Total interest paid: $1,750

Option 2: Transfer to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

  • Balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5): $400
  • New starting balance: $8,400
  • Monthly payment: $400 over 21 months
  • Interest paid: $0
  • Total cost (balance transfer fee only): $400

In this example, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is saving you $1,350 in interest -- all for taking a few minutes to open the card and move your balance.

Ready to get started? Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, apply, and start saving today.

Should you get the Wells Fargo Reflect Card? Consider the following

We love the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card for its simplicity -- it's a no-frills option designed to save as much on interest as possible. There are a few alternatives worth mentioning before you apply, though.

Keep in mind that:

  • The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does charge late fees, like most other credit cards. If you want a balance transfer card that doesn't charge for late payments, consider the Citi Simplicity® Card.
  • The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards. That means it's not a great long-term option once your intro APR runs out. If you want to earn rewards and save on interest, check out the Discover it® Chrome.
  • You can't transfer a balance from another Wells Fargo card. Like other balance transfer cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won't let you move a balance from the same issuer -- in this case, Wells Fargo. For another comparable option, check out the Chase Slate®.

As mentioned, there's no shortage of great ways to save on interest. To learn more, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.