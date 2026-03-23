We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best 0% Intro APR in March 2026
Balance transfers are as popular as ever -- even top rewards cards are offering 0% APR periods of 12 months or longer.
Still, if you're dead set on saving as much on interest as possible, the team at Motley Fool Money has one recommendation. It's the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), our award winner for Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.
Here's what to know about the card and how it can save you thousands this year.
Unlock almost two whole years of interest-free debt repayment
When it comes to saving on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a great one-two punch. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How does that save you money? Let's break it down -- say you have $8,000 in credit card debt at a 20% APR.
Option 1: Keep the balance on a regular card
- Monthly payment: $400 over 24 months
- Time spent to pay off: 24 months
- Total interest paid: $1,750
Option 2: Transfer to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
- Balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5): $400
- New starting balance: $8,400
- Monthly payment: $400 over 21 months
- Interest paid: $0
- Total cost (balance transfer fee only): $400
In this example, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is saving you $1,350 in interest -- all for taking a few minutes to open the card and move your balance.
Ready to get started? Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, apply, and start saving today.
Should you get the Wells Fargo Reflect Card? Consider the following
We love the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card for its simplicity -- it's a no-frills option designed to save as much on interest as possible. There are a few alternatives worth mentioning before you apply, though.
Keep in mind that:
- The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does charge late fees, like most other credit cards. If you want a balance transfer card that doesn't charge for late payments, consider the Citi Simplicity® Card.
- The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards. That means it's not a great long-term option once your intro APR runs out. If you want to earn rewards and save on interest, check out the Discover it® Chrome.
- You can't transfer a balance from another Wells Fargo card. Like other balance transfer cards, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won't let you move a balance from the same issuer -- in this case, Wells Fargo. For another comparable option, check out the Chase Slate®.
As mentioned, there's no shortage of great ways to save on interest. To learn more, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.