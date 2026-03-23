We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best 0% Intro APR in March 2026

Balance transfers are as popular as ever -- even top rewards cards are offering 0% APR periods of 12 months or longer.

Still, if you're dead set on saving as much on interest as possible, the team at Motley Fool Money has one recommendation. It's the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), our award winner for Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the card and how it can save you thousands this year.

Unlock almost two whole years of interest-free debt repayment

When it comes to saving on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a great one-two punch. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.