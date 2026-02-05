We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Balance Transfer Card for February 2026

I'm not steeped in debt, thankfully. But if I were, there'd only be one credit card I'd use to get out of it: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

That's because the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR periods out there, and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. That means whether you're looking to save on existing debt or upcoming big buys, this card is pretty tough to beat.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is our pick for the best balance transfer card of February 2026.

Pay no interest for almost two whole years

As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is more or less the king of intro APR offers. For no annual fee, you'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

Sure, there are other cards that offer tons of flashy perks -- but if you're just looking for a way to save on debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is absolutely the way to go.

Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.