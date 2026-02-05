We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Balance Transfer Card for February 2026
I'm not steeped in debt, thankfully. But if I were, there'd only be one credit card I'd use to get out of it: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
That's because the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR periods out there, and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. That means whether you're looking to save on existing debt or upcoming big buys, this card is pretty tough to beat.
Here's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is our pick for the best balance transfer card of February 2026.
Pay no interest for almost two whole years
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is more or less the king of intro APR offers. For no annual fee, you'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
Sure, there are other cards that offer tons of flashy perks -- but if you're just looking for a way to save on debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is absolutely the way to go.
Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card the right balance transfer card for you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best cards out there if you're looking to claw your way out of debt. But it's not a great option if you want ongoing earning rates or a long list of benefits. The $600 in cellphone protection is all you'll get in that regard.
Also keep in mind that balance transfers incur a fee of 5%, min: $5. A foreign transaction fee of 3% also applies to purchases made outside the U.S.
Still, if your only goal is to pay off debt fast -- and if you're in debt, that should be your only goal -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has my seal of approval. With almost two years to pay down debt or purchases without interest racking up and no annual fee, it's a simple, straightforward way to delete debt as soon as possible.
Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.