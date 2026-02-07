We Compared 100+ Credit Cards. This Is the Best Card if You Spend $2,000 a Month in February 2026

Published on Feb. 7, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee. No categories. No caps. No hoops.

That alone puts it ahead of most cards once your spending settles into a steady, everyday rhythm. If you spend around $2,000 a month and are looking for a cash rewards card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is for you.

Why $2,000 a month is the sweet spot for this card

At $2,000 a month, you're spending about $24,000 a year. Here's what that looks like with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card:

  • $24,000 × 2% = $480 in cash rewards a year
  • No annual fee eating into that return
  • No need to track bonus categories or rotate cards

That $480 in cash rewards is real money. It's not locked behind travel portals or transfer partners. It shows up as cash.

For most people at this spending level, that's the cleanest return available.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
Why many "higher-earning" cards lose here

Plenty of cards promise 3%, 4%, or even 5% back, but the problem is coverage.

Bonus categories usually apply to only part of your spending. Grocery caps get hit. Gas spending fluctuates. Dining spikes one month and disappears the next.

At $2,000 a month, inconsistency is the enemy. A flat 2% cash rewards across purchases often beats a patchwork of higher rates that only apply sometimes.

The welcome bonus helps, but it's not the point

Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

That's a nice boost in year one.

But the reason this card wins isn't the bonus. It's the long-term math. Even after the bonus fades, the returns don't.

Who this card is best for

This card shines if you:

  • Spend steadily across many categories
  • Want cash rewards, not points or miles
  • Prefer one card that always works
  • Don't want to think about optimization every month

If that sounds like how you actually use your cards, this is an easy choice.

At $2,000 a month, complexity usually costs more than it pays.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card wins because it delivers a strong, predictable return without asking you to change your behavior. In February 2026, that makes it the best all-around card for this spending level.

If you want a card that quietly does its job and gets out of the way, this is the one. Click here to learn more and apply in minutes.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.