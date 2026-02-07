We Compared 100+ Credit Cards. This Is the Best Card if You Spend $2,000 a Month in February 2026

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee. No categories. No caps. No hoops.

That alone puts it ahead of most cards once your spending settles into a steady, everyday rhythm. If you spend around $2,000 a month and are looking for a cash rewards card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is for you.

Why $2,000 a month is the sweet spot for this card

At $2,000 a month, you're spending about $24,000 a year. Here's what that looks like with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card:

$24,000 × 2% = $480 in cash rewards a year

No annual fee eating into that return

No need to track bonus categories or rotate cards

That $480 in cash rewards is real money. It's not locked behind travel portals or transfer partners. It shows up as cash.

For most people at this spending level, that's the cleanest return available.