We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Cash Back Card for February 2026

My team looks at credit cards all day -- perks, promos, hidden fees, all the fine print. After reviewing 100+ options for 2026, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) got chosen as our top pick for cash back.

It has no annual fee, and a rare mix of generous cash back, easy redemptions, and a light-lift welcome offer.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why this card topped our 2026 rankings

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® was recently crowned Best Overall Cash Back Card for 2026 in the Motley Fool Money annual awards.

Here's a quick look at what it offers:

Easy welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

That's a pretty impressive package, with features that fit a wide range of households.