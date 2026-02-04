We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Cash Back Card for February 2026

My team looks at credit cards all day -- perks, promos, hidden fees, all the fine print. After reviewing 100+ options for 2026, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) got chosen as our top pick for cash back.

It has no annual fee, and a rare mix of generous cash back, easy redemptions, and a light-lift welcome offer.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why this card topped our 2026 rankings

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® was recently crowned Best Overall Cash Back Card for 2026 in the Motley Fool Money annual awards.

Here's a quick look at what it offers:

  • Easy welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
  • Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR)
  • $0 annual fee

That's a pretty impressive package, with features that fit a wide range of households.

How much cash back can you earn?

Here's a simple spending scenario to illustrate what a typical family could earn in cash back over a year.

If you spend:

  • $2,000 on travel through Chase Travel at 5% = $100 back
  • $2,000 on dining and drugstores at 3% = $60 back
  • $24,000 in general spending (about $2,000/month) at 1.5% = $360 back
  • Plus the welcome offer = $200 back (after spending $500 in the first 3 months)

That's $720 in total cash back in the first year, without really trying too hard.

And this is just a baseline example. If you lean more heavily into travel or dining, those boosted rewards can add up much faster.

How to redeem your cash back

The best thing about cash back cards is how simple redemptions are. There's no confusing points programs to remember or online portals you have to use to claim rewards.

With the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you can simply get all your cash back as a statement credit, or deposit it right into your checking or savings account.

There are options to trade rewards for travel, gift cards, or other perks through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, but that's optional.

And since rewards never expire as long as your account stays open, you can stack them up at your own pace.

Don't miss the welcome offer

Right now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is offering $200 cash back when you spend just $500 in your first 3 months.

That's a pretty easy threshold, even for low spenders. You could hit it with regular grocery trips, utility bills, and shopping.

And since there's no annual fee, every dollar you earn is pure upside. That's exactly why it earned our top spot for February 2026.

Read the full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review here to learn more and apply.

