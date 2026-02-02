We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Cash Back Card for Groceries in February 2026

Grocery bills keep climbing. And if you're anything like my family, your monthly food budget has crept well into the four-digit range. It's easily one of our biggest recurring expenses.

That's why earning cash back on all those grocery runs is easy money. After reviewing 100+ top cards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is my top pick for grocery spending in February 2026.

Here's how it works and why it's worth it.

Start with the easy-to-earn welcome offer

Before we get into the grocery rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has an enticing welcome offer that's worth chasing.

Current welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

This is very doable if you're already buying groceries, gas, or family essentials with a credit card. The welcome bonus offer comes as a statement credit, so it's real savings that helps offset anything you buy with the card.

This card does have a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But the welcome offer gives you immediate value right out of the gate.

Earn 6% back at U.S. supermarkets

This is where the Amex Blue Cash Preferred really shines.

You'll earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1% after that).

If you spend $500/month on groceries, you'll hit that cap exactly and earn $360 back per year -- just on food at the grocery store.

This is one of the highest flat rates on groceries you'll find anywhere, and it applies automatically at most major U.S. supermarket chains (just not big box stores like Walmart or Target).

You'll also earn:

  • 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
  • 1% cash back on other purchases
  • Terms apply

The cash back is issued as Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits, so it's easy to use and flexible.

Get 0% intro APR for 12 months

Along with the rich cash back rewards, you'll also get 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, you'll be subject to a 19.49%-28.49% Variable APR.

This card is a good option if you want to spread out a larger grocery haul or have some home expenses coming up. It gives you extra flexibility without piling on interest -- as long as you pay it off during the intro window.

If your sole focus is avoiding interest, you might be better off with a purpose-built 0% intro APR credit card. Still, it's nice to know this card has an offer if you need it.

Final thoughts: Save more on groceries in 2026

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has one of the most generous grocery rewards rates out there.

Between the high cash back rate at U.S. supermarkets, the welcome offer, and the intro APR offer, it's a grocery-lover's dream card. If your family spends $500+/month at the grocery store, this card could earn you hundreds in cash back with very little effort.

Compare top cash back cards in every category and start earning more today.

