We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Cash Back Card for March 2026

Most cash back cards give you very average rewards. A flat 1% or 1.5% back on everything sounds fine -- but you can do a lot better with just a bit of research.

I write about credit cards for a living at Motley Fool Money. And this month I've been pretty impressed with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, has no annual fee, and a great little welcome offer to get you started.

Here's why it's my pick for March 2026.

You pick where you earn the most

Most cash back cards have a set category with the best rewards rate, like for groceries, travel, or dining. You take it or leave it.

But the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card flips that model. You get to choose the category you want the top rewards rate in -- and you can even change it each month. The category list includes gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement.

If you're spending heavily on home improvement right now, set that as your category. If you shift to dining out more next quarter, switch it up. The card adjusts to your life.

Here's how the earning structure breaks down:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (drops to 3% after year one)

for the first year in the category of your choice (drops to 3% after year one) 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

on all other purchases The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter in those categories, then 3% after

For a household spending $500/month in a bonus category, that's $360 back in year one just from that category alone. And there's no annual fee.