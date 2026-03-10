We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Cash Back Card for March 2026
Most cash back cards give you very average rewards. A flat 1% or 1.5% back on everything sounds fine -- but you can do a lot better with just a bit of research.
I write about credit cards for a living at Motley Fool Money. And this month I've been pretty impressed with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. It earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, has no annual fee, and a great little welcome offer to get you started.
Here's why it's my pick for March 2026.
You pick where you earn the most
Most cash back cards have a set category with the best rewards rate, like for groceries, travel, or dining. You take it or leave it.
But the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card flips that model. You get to choose the category you want the top rewards rate in -- and you can even change it each month. The category list includes gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement.
If you're spending heavily on home improvement right now, set that as your category. If you shift to dining out more next quarter, switch it up. The card adjusts to your life.
Here's how the earning structure breaks down:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (drops to 3% after year one)
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined purchases per quarter in those categories, then 3% after
For a household spending $500/month in a bonus category, that's $360 back in year one just from that category alone. And there's no annual fee.
The welcome offer is an easy win
Right now, new cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
That's a pretty easy spending threshold for most households just on monthly essentials. Just use this card to buy things you normally would, and say hello to a quick $200 bonus.
Stack that with the 6% first-year earning rate, and the upfront value on this card is genuinely hard to beat among no-annual-fee cash back cards.
It can help with existing debt, too
This isn't the main feature, but something to consider if you have existing credit card debt.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card also comes with a solid 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That means if you're carrying a balance on a higher-rate card right now, this could be a two-for-one win. You transfer your balance, pause the interest for over a year, and earn cash back on new spending at the same time.
It's a rare combo -- strong rewards and breathing room on debt.
Is this card right for you?
If you want easy cash back without paying an annual fee -- this card is a good pick right now. Especially if you spend regularly on a couple key categories that you can select for higher rewards.
Existing Bank of America customers get an extra perk too: everything lives in one place, and Preferred Rewards members can stack a bonus multiplier on top of the already-strong earn rates.
Where it makes less sense: if you're a big spender who'll regularly blow past the $2,500 quarterly cap, or if you travel internationally often. In those cases, a flat-rate or travel rewards card might serve you better.
But for the everyday spender who wants flexibility, simplicity, and real cash back with zero annual fee, this card is hard to beat in March 2026.
