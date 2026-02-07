We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Travel Card for Casual Travelers in February 2026

Published on Feb. 7, 2026

Joel O'Leary

Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you travel a few times a year but don't want to pay a hefty annual fee just to earn rewards, I've got good news.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) might be right up your alley. It's simple, low-maintenance, and just won Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card award for 2026.

In my view, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card hits that sweet spot: it rewards the kind of stuff you're already spending on -- like gas, restaurants, and streaming -- without asking you to overhaul your budget or pay extra fees.

Here's why it's earned a top spot on my list.

A welcome offer worth $200

Let's start with the upfront bonus you can earn.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

That's a very easy spending threshold, which makes this one of the most beginner-friendly welcome offers in the travel card world right now.

Points that rack up fast

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points in some of the most common spending categories:

  • Restaurants
  • Travel
  • Gas stations
  • Transit
  • Popular streaming services
  • Phone plans

Everything else earns 1X. But those high-value 3X categories are where this card shines.

Let's say you spend around $1,500 per month across restaurants, gas, travel, and other 3X categories. That's 4,500 points per month, or 54,000 points in a year -- worth $540 in travel or statement credits.

Add in the welcome bonus and you're looking at $740 in total value this card could earn in year one. That could cover an entire trip or weekend getaway.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card
5.00/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)

$0 annual fee

And here's the kicker that makes this card a good fit for big or small spenders alike… It charges $0 annual fee.

There are also a few extras baked in that add quiet value:

  • Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to $25 deductible)
  • Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR after that)
  • Redeem points for travel, gift cards, statement credits -- or use them directly at checkout with PayPal
  • Access to Visa Signature® Concierge, which can help book travel, dinner, and entertainment

This is the kind of no-fuss travel card you can set and forget -- until it's time to cash in your points for a flight or hotel.

Your 2026 travel goals just got easier

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is proof that you don't need to pay a big annual fee to earn easy travel rewards.

With a $0 annual fee and a low-lift welcome bonus, this is the travel card I'm recommending to my friends and family right now who are planning trips in 2026.

Read our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.