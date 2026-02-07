We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Travel Card for Casual Travelers in February 2026

If you travel a few times a year but don't want to pay a hefty annual fee just to earn rewards, I've got good news.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) might be right up your alley. It's simple, low-maintenance, and just won Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card award for 2026.

In my view, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card hits that sweet spot: it rewards the kind of stuff you're already spending on -- like gas, restaurants, and streaming -- without asking you to overhaul your budget or pay extra fees.

Here's why it's earned a top spot on my list.

A welcome offer worth $200

Let's start with the upfront bonus you can earn.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

That's a very easy spending threshold, which makes this one of the most beginner-friendly welcome offers in the travel card world right now.

Points that rack up fast

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points in some of the most common spending categories:

Restaurants

Travel

Gas stations

Transit

Popular streaming services

Phone plans

Everything else earns 1X. But those high-value 3X categories are where this card shines.

Let's say you spend around $1,500 per month across restaurants, gas, travel, and other 3X categories. That's 4,500 points per month, or 54,000 points in a year -- worth $540 in travel or statement credits.

Add in the welcome bonus and you're looking at $740 in total value this card could earn in year one. That could cover an entire trip or weekend getaway.