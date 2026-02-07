We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Travel Card for Casual Travelers in February 2026
If you travel a few times a year but don't want to pay a hefty annual fee just to earn rewards, I've got good news.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) might be right up your alley. It's simple, low-maintenance, and just won Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card award for 2026.
In my view, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card hits that sweet spot: it rewards the kind of stuff you're already spending on -- like gas, restaurants, and streaming -- without asking you to overhaul your budget or pay extra fees.
Here's why it's earned a top spot on my list.
A welcome offer worth $200
Let's start with the upfront bonus you can earn.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card has an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
That's a very easy spending threshold, which makes this one of the most beginner-friendly welcome offers in the travel card world right now.
Points that rack up fast
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points in some of the most common spending categories:
- Restaurants
- Travel
- Gas stations
- Transit
- Popular streaming services
- Phone plans
Everything else earns 1X. But those high-value 3X categories are where this card shines.
Let's say you spend around $1,500 per month across restaurants, gas, travel, and other 3X categories. That's 4,500 points per month, or 54,000 points in a year -- worth $540 in travel or statement credits.
Add in the welcome bonus and you're looking at $740 in total value this card could earn in year one. That could cover an entire trip or weekend getaway.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
-
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
-
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
$0 annual fee
And here's the kicker that makes this card a good fit for big or small spenders alike… It charges $0 annual fee.
There are also a few extras baked in that add quiet value:
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to $25 deductible)
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR after that)
- Redeem points for travel, gift cards, statement credits -- or use them directly at checkout with PayPal
- Access to Visa Signature® Concierge, which can help book travel, dinner, and entertainment
This is the kind of no-fuss travel card you can set and forget -- until it's time to cash in your points for a flight or hotel.
Your 2026 travel goals just got easier
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is proof that you don't need to pay a big annual fee to earn easy travel rewards.
With a $0 annual fee and a low-lift welcome bonus, this is the travel card I'm recommending to my friends and family right now who are planning trips in 2026.
Read our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.