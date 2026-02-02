We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Travel Card for February 2026

The fastest way to overpay for a travel credit card is to assume you need a premium one.

After comparing more than 100 travel cards, the best option for February 2026 isn't the one with the biggest annual fee or the longest perk list. It's the card that delivers the most value for how people actually spend and travel: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred keeps winning

Most travel cards are either too basic to feel meaningful, or so perk-heavy they become a chore to use.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card lives right in the middle.

You get real travel upside, strong everyday earning, and protections that actually matter, all for a $95 annual fee.

The welcome bonus does most of the heavy lifting

Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That bonus alone is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, but often more if you transfer points to airline or hotel partners or redeem for Points Boost offers.

For most people, this covers years of annual fees before you even think about ongoing rewards.