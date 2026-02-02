We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Best Travel Card for February 2026
The fastest way to overpay for a travel credit card is to assume you need a premium one.
After comparing more than 100 travel cards, the best option for February 2026 isn't the one with the biggest annual fee or the longest perk list. It's the card that delivers the most value for how people actually spend and travel: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred keeps winning
Most travel cards are either too basic to feel meaningful, or so perk-heavy they become a chore to use.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card lives right in the middle.
You get real travel upside, strong everyday earning, and protections that actually matter, all for a $95 annual fee.
The welcome bonus does most of the heavy lifting
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That bonus alone is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, but often more if you transfer points to airline or hotel partners or redeem for Points Boost offers.
For most people, this covers years of annual fees before you even think about ongoing rewards.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Strong rewards where people actually spend
This card works especially well for everyday life, not just vacations.
You earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Dining is the quiet winner here. Even without frequent flights, food spending alone can rack up points fast.
The $50 hotel credit is awesome
Each year, you get up to $50 in statement credits for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel.
If you book even one hotel night a year, the effective annual fee drops from $95 to $45.
If you want a travel card that doesn't make you stress over earning back your annual fee, this is the one.
Is the $95 annual fee worth it?
In practice, yes.
Between the $50 hotel credit and the value of flexible points, the math works quickly. You don't need luxury habits or perfect optimization for this card to pay for itself.
After comparing more than 100 credit cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card still hits the sweet spot in February 2026.
It's not flashy. It just works. And for most travelers, that's exactly what the best card should do. You can learn more in our full review and apply right here.
Our Research Expert
