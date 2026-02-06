We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Card We Recommend to Friends in February 2026

Most people are not looking for the "best" card on paper. They want the card that works every day, everywhere, without thinking about it.

After comparing more than 100 credit cards, that is why we keep recommending the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes out on top

With this card you'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no bonus categories, no caps, and no tracking.

If you spend about $2,000 a month, the math is straightforward:

  • $24,000 per year in spending
  • $480 back in cash rewards
  • No annual fee reducing that return

New cardholders can also earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.

That is one of the easiest welcome bonuses to earn across the entire space. Most people hit it naturally just by using the card for normal expenses.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

A useful intro APR period

The card includes a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

That makes it practical if you need to finance a large purchase or pay down existing balances without interest for a while. It adds flexibility without changing the core purpose of the card.

$0 annual fee, so it stays in your wallet

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee.

It means each dollar in cash rewards is real money, and there is no ongoing cost to keeping the card long term. For many people, this becomes the default card they never feel pressure to replace.

Establishing a long credit history is one of the best ways to boost your credit score. No yearly cost to hold the card means even if you stop using it, there's little reason to ever close it.

Who this card is for

This is the card we recommend to friends because it gets pretty close to a one-size-fits-all type of credit card.

It makes sense if you want:

  • One primary card that works everywhere
  • Strong cash rewards without tracking categories
  • A card with a $0 annual fee you can keep indefinitely
  • Minimal friction and predictable value

You can always add a specialized card later. This one handles the basics better than almost anything else.

You can learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards today.

