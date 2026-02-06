We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Card We Recommend to Friends in February 2026
Most people are not looking for the "best" card on paper. They want the card that works every day, everywhere, without thinking about it.
After comparing more than 100 credit cards, that is why we keep recommending the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes out on top
With this card you'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. There are no bonus categories, no caps, and no tracking.
If you spend about $2,000 a month, the math is straightforward:
- $24,000 per year in spending
- $480 back in cash rewards
- No annual fee reducing that return
New cardholders can also earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
That is one of the easiest welcome bonuses to earn across the entire space. Most people hit it naturally just by using the card for normal expenses.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
A useful intro APR period
The card includes a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
That makes it practical if you need to finance a large purchase or pay down existing balances without interest for a while. It adds flexibility without changing the core purpose of the card.
$0 annual fee, so it stays in your wallet
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee.
It means each dollar in cash rewards is real money, and there is no ongoing cost to keeping the card long term. For many people, this becomes the default card they never feel pressure to replace.
Establishing a long credit history is one of the best ways to boost your credit score. No yearly cost to hold the card means even if you stop using it, there's little reason to ever close it.
Who this card is for
This is the card we recommend to friends because it gets pretty close to a one-size-fits-all type of credit card.
It makes sense if you want:
- One primary card that works everywhere
- Strong cash rewards without tracking categories
- A card with a $0 annual fee you can keep indefinitely
- Minimal friction and predictable value
You can always add a specialized card later. This one handles the basics better than almost anything else.
You can learn more and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.