We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Least Stressful Card to Own in February 2026

Published on Feb. 8, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

Personally, I like cards that don't ask much of me. Here's what comes to mind when I think about a low-stress credit card: no annual fee, no complex rewards system, and a welcome bonus that's super easy to unlock.

Right now, the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, is my top pick for folks that want an easy-breezy rewards card. It has no annual fee, and a simple yet powerful cash back rewards system.

Here are all the details.

Citi Double Cash® Card: easy-to-earn welcome offer

Let's start with the welcome offer that boosts your rewards right out of the gate.

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

That's a really low spending threshold -- most families can meet this with regular spending on everyday stuff. No stress whatsoever.

Up to 2% cash back on spending

The Citi Double Cash® Card earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

That's it. There's no complicated reward system with bonus categories or activating offers. Just continue paying your bills and you'll get a total 2% cash back.

There's also no limit on rewards, so earning potential is uncapped. And when it comes time to redeem, you can get the cash back as a statement credit or directly deposited into a linked bank account.

No annual fee

If you've ever kept a card just to offset the fee with one perk you use twice a year… you know the mental load that comes with "getting your money's worth."

With Citi Double Cash, there's no annual fee to stress about. You can use the card often or sparingly, and it won't cost you a dime to keep open.

It's perfect for first-time cardholders, people simplifying their wallet, or anyone who wants to maintain a long credit history (keeping older no-annual-fee cards open helps your credit score).

A long 0% APR window for balance transfers

If you need to offload high-interest debt, this is also one of the top balance transfer offers available right now.

It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, the 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness.

For people with a solid payoff plan, this long window can offer real breathing room.

Note: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Final thoughts: sometimes less is more

In a world where credit cards keep getting more complex (and annual fees keep getting higher), the Citi Double Cash® Card stands out by staying simple.

It's built for people who just want pure value -- without needing an instruction manual to earn rewards.

Read our full review to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.