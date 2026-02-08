We Compared 100+ Credit Cards -- This Is the Least Stressful Card to Own in February 2026

Personally, I like cards that don't ask much of me. Here's what comes to mind when I think about a low-stress credit card: no annual fee, no complex rewards system, and a welcome bonus that's super easy to unlock.

Right now, the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, is my top pick for folks that want an easy-breezy rewards card. It has no annual fee, and a simple yet powerful cash back rewards system.

Here are all the details.

Citi Double Cash® Card: easy-to-earn welcome offer

Let's start with the welcome offer that boosts your rewards right out of the gate.

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

That's a really low spending threshold -- most families can meet this with regular spending on everyday stuff. No stress whatsoever.

Up to 2% cash back on spending

The Citi Double Cash® Card earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

That's it. There's no complicated reward system with bonus categories or activating offers. Just continue paying your bills and you'll get a total 2% cash back.

There's also no limit on rewards, so earning potential is uncapped. And when it comes time to redeem, you can get the cash back as a statement credit or directly deposited into a linked bank account.