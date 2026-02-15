We Compared Dozens of 0% Intro APR Cards -- These 3 Are the Best Right Now

With dozens of options out there, choosing the "best" 0% intro APR offer isn't so simple. It really depends on your goals.

Some cards shine for balance transfers. Others are better for new purchases. And a few offer long-term rewards like cash back perks even after the promo period ends.

Here are my three top picks right now based on what you might be looking for:

Discover it® Cash Back -- my pick for ongoing rewards + short-term interest relief

-- my pick for ongoing rewards + short-term interest relief Citi Simplicity® Card -- my pick for balance transfers with flexible terms

-- my pick for balance transfers with flexible terms Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- my pick for maximum intro APR length

Here's why I like these cards and a rundown of their top features.

1. Discover it® Cash Back: For smaller balances and long-term perks

If you've got a manageable balance (say, under $3,000) and can easily knock it out within the next 12-18 months, this card might be a great fit. It offers a rare combo: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (with a go-to 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR afterwards). There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*. Plus, ongoing cash back rewards.

Why I like it:

This card isn't just a short-term tool -- you can keep using it long after the intro APR window ends. Not only can you crush debt faster while interest is on pause, you can earn cash back on any new spending in the process.

I also like that for new cardholders Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earn in your first year. A nice bonus for anyone paying down smaller balances while still spending on everyday stuff.