We Compared Dozens of 0% Intro APR Cards -- These 3 Are the Best Right Now
With dozens of options out there, choosing the "best" 0% intro APR offer isn't so simple. It really depends on your goals.
Some cards shine for balance transfers. Others are better for new purchases. And a few offer long-term rewards like cash back perks even after the promo period ends.
Here are my three top picks right now based on what you might be looking for:
- Discover it® Cash Back -- my pick for ongoing rewards + short-term interest relief
- Citi Simplicity® Card -- my pick for balance transfers with flexible terms
- Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- my pick for maximum intro APR length
Here's why I like these cards and a rundown of their top features.
1. Discover it® Cash Back: For smaller balances and long-term perks
If you've got a manageable balance (say, under $3,000) and can easily knock it out within the next 12-18 months, this card might be a great fit. It offers a rare combo: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (with a go-to 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR afterwards). There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*. Plus, ongoing cash back rewards.
Why I like it:
This card isn't just a short-term tool -- you can keep using it long after the intro APR window ends. Not only can you crush debt faster while interest is on pause, you can earn cash back on any new spending in the process.
I also like that for new cardholders Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earn in your first year. A nice bonus for anyone paying down smaller balances while still spending on everyday stuff.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card: Best for balance transfers
If your main goal is moving high-interest debt and you want simple, low-cost terms -- this card is a must look. I recently won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026 award.
Why I like it:
Besides having one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available on balance transfers-- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies after, it also has favorable fees and terms. The balance transfer fee is on the low end, plus there's no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR if you accidentally slip up.
Just remember: Balance transfers should be completed ASAP to get the best terms and make the most of the long window of interest relief.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Our overall best intro APR card
This is my go-to recommendation when someone wants the absolute longest interest-free runway possible on both balance transfers and new purchases.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
Why I like it:
This card is laser-focused on one job: giving you breathing room from interest. And that applies to both past debt you move over with a balance transfer, and new debt you plan to take on with upcoming purchases. It features 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
Of course, with such a powerful tool, it's best fit for people who can handle it responsibly. This card can work wonders, but you'll want a solid payoff plan (and commitment to follow it rigorously) to make the most of it.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Final thoughts: Match the card to your goal
All 0% intro APR cards are built a little different -- and that's a good thing.
Before picking one randomly and applying, have a think about your overall goals for the next couple years. Then choose a card that suits those goals.
Compare more of today's best 0% intro APR cards and start your debt payoff plan.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.