We Compared Every Amex Card -- Here's the Best for Groceries

There's no shortage of American Express cards out there. They run the gamut, too: travel, cash back, business, personal…

In my opinion, though, there's only one card to get if you want to maximize your grocery savings: It's called the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

Here's what to know about the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, who it's right for -- and two alternatives to look at before you apply.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Get up to 6% back on groceries

Put simply, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is your best bet if you want to save as much as possible on groceries. That's because it earns:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Yes, there is the spending cap to think about -- $6,000 a year comes out to about $500 a month. If you spend less than that, though, you'll be getting 6% back every time you go to the supermarket.

If you max out that category, you're looking at $360 a year in cash back, without even factoring in the card's other earning rates. That's almost four times the card's annual fee -- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)