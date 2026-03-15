We Compared Every Chase Card -- Here's the Best for Travel
I've written about credit cards for years now, including basically every Chase card under the sun.
In all that time, my pick for the best Chase travel card hasn't changed: It's still the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), with its great earning rates, valuable welcome bonus, and low annual fee.
Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and why it's great for basically everyone -- and an alternative worth considering.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: A great option for every budget
If you're like me, you might only fly once or twice a year -- the occasional vacation, wedding, or work trip. Even so, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still a great bargain.
For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:
- A $50 annual hotel credit each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
The hotel credit is super versatile -- just pay for any hotel stay through Chase Travel and get a $50 credit added to your account. That basically cuts the annual fee down to $45.
The earning rates are great, too. I particularly like the idea of earning 3X points every time I eat out or get groceries online.
And then, there's the cherry on top: the welcome bonus. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Points are worth $0.01 each when redeemed through Chase Travel, so that's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Better for frequent flyers
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is my go-to rec for Chase travel cards. But if you're a big spender or frequent flyer, you might be better off with the its big brother -- the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).
For a $795 annual fee, you'll get:
- $500 a year for bookings at Chase's "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- $120 in annual Lyft credits
- Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- 1x points on all other purchases
Yes, a $795 price tag is nothing to sneeze at. But the Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers $920 in tangible, yearly travel perks. Add in the card's lifestyle perks, and you can get over $3,000 in annual value.
You'll also get an even higher welcome bonus: 125,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. That means this bonus is worth at least $1,250 in travel rewards.
It definitely won't be right for everyone. If you rarely use Lyft and never stay at "The Edit" hotels -- or if you don't care about airport lounge access -- the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is probably a pass.
But if you want the most valuable Chase travel card out there, look no further. It's definitely the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
125,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 125k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $250 annually
- Member FDIC
How to choose the right travel card
The "best" travel card for you -- from Chase or any other issuer -- will depend on 1) how often you travel and 2) how much effort you want to put into saving.
Consider:
- How regularly you fly. Frequent travelers will generally benefit more from perks like lounge access.
- How much you're willing to pay: The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s annual fee is $700 higher than the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's.
- How much work you're willing to put in: The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers a ton more value -- but you have to actually use its perks. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card keeps things much simpler.
Want to compare even more options? Check out our list of the best travel credit cards available to find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
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