We Compared Every Chase Card -- Here's the Best for Travel

I've written about credit cards for years now, including basically every Chase card under the sun.

In all that time, my pick for the best Chase travel card hasn't changed: It's still the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), with its great earning rates, valuable welcome bonus, and low annual fee.

Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and why it's great for basically everyone -- and an alternative worth considering.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: A great option for every budget

If you're like me, you might only fly once or twice a year -- the occasional vacation, wedding, or work trip. Even so, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still a great bargain.

For a $95 annual fee, you'll get:

A $50 annual hotel credit each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel℠

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

The hotel credit is super versatile -- just pay for any hotel stay through Chase Travel and get a $50 credit added to your account. That basically cuts the annual fee down to $45.

The earning rates are great, too. I particularly like the idea of earning 3X points every time I eat out or get groceries online.

And then, there's the cherry on top: the welcome bonus. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Points are worth $0.01 each when redeemed through Chase Travel, so that's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.