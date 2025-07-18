We Gave These 2 Cash Back Cards a Perfect Score. Should You Apply?
Our team evaluates hundreds of credit cards every year -- and I'm the lucky nerd who gets to write about the best ones!
That's why I'm excited to talk about two cash back cards that absolutely crushed it in our ratings -- and by that I mean they both earned a perfect 5-star score.
One's built for people who love chasing the highest possible rewards for their spending. The other is best for folks who want solid rewards with zero effort.
Let's get into it.
Best for reward chasers: Discover it® Cash Back
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your digital card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
This is a cash back card for folks who like to work the system.
The Discover it® Cash Back earns a massive 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, and 1% back on all other purchases.
Plus, as a welcome bonus, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That's extra cash back for a whole year, with no limit.
Here are the top perks:
- 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- Cashback Match in your first year (e.g., earn $400, get $800 total)
- 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. (The go-to 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)
- $0 annual fee
There's one catch: You need to manually activate the bonus categories every quarter. A small pain, but nothing that can't be solved with a quick calendar reminder.
To get the most cash back possible, you'll need to be pretty intentional with your spending. If you're up for that, this card is a great fit for your wallet.
Apply now and let Discover double your first year of rewards (see rates and fees).
Best for effortless rewards: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
If you'd rather avoid the rotating categories dance and just get rewards for everything you buy, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is a better move.
You'll earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases. And there's no spending cap, no categories, and no need to think twice about where you swipe.
Here's an overview of the top perks:
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases
- Cellphone protection (up to $600 against theft or damage, $25 deductible)
- $0 annual fee
There's also a quick and easy welcome bonus currently on offer for this card. You can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
If you're looking for consistent, above-average cash rewards on daily spending, you can't go wrong here.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card now and earn 2% cash rewards on autopilot.
Can't decide? You don't have to
If you like the sound of both cards (I certainly do!), it doesn't have to be a binary decision. You can carry both and use them as a tag-team combo.
You can use the Discover it® Cash Back card for its current bonus category and get high cash back. And for everything else, you could fall back on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Carrying both of these 5-star cards means getting the best of both worlds -- and you won't pay any annual fees, so there's little downside.
Personally, I have about eight active credit cards in my quiver. Each one has a unique strength I tap into depending on what I'm buying.
Of course, you don't have to be a rewards geek like me. Even having just one or two solid cash back cards can seriously boost your earnings, without complicating your life.
The bottom line
These two cash back champions earned a perfect score for good reason. They're simple, generous, and free of annual fees.
Whether you're a points optimizer or a no-fuss spender, one (or both!) could be the perfect fit for your wallet.
Compare all our 2025 award-winning credit cards here and find the rewards you love most.
