We Just Gave Our Best Cash Back Card a 5-Star Rating

Here are all the deets.

This year, a card that checks all the boxes is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card ( rates and fees ).

Every year, our team combs through hundreds of credit cards. Only a tiny handful earn a perfect 5-star rating. And just one gets crowned our Best Cash Back Card of the Year.

And this card just made me do a little happy dance.

I know geeking out over credit cards isn't everyone's thing -- but it is mine.

This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases

Don't you hate it when you're at the checkout line, staring at your wallet, trying to remember which credit card gives the best rewards at that particular store?

I've done that shuffle more times than I'd like to admit. Grocery card? Dining card? Gas card? It gets confusing even for a rewards nerd like me.

Wouldn't it be easier if just one card gave you a solid rewards rate on everything?

That's exactly what the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card does. You earn a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No rotating categories, no limits, no guessing games.

If you spend $1,000 a month, that's $240 per year in cash rewards. Spend $3,000? That's a $720 cash reward, just for using the right card. Easy.

What makes this card a 5-star standout

The flat 2% cash rewards is the star of the show. But here are the other perks that make it a 5-star package:

$0 annual fee

Annual fees can eat into your rewards. And for low spenders, sometimes it's hard to justify keeping a card with fees.

But this card has no annual fees to worry about. Every dollar you earn is yours to keep.

Easy $200 cash rewards welcome offer

For new cardholders that spend $500 in the first 3 months, you'll pocket a $200 cash rewards bonus. That's one of the easiest welcome offers around.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening

Planning a large purchase or looking to tackle a balance transfer?

This card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. It's a handy window of time to pay things off interest-free.

Need a longer runway? Compare more top 0% intro APR cards here

Built-in cellphone protection

Use this card to pay your monthly cellphone bill, and you'll get up to $600 in protection if your phone gets damaged or stolen (minus a $25 deductible).

Hopefully you never need it, but it's an underrated benefit that could save your butt.

Should you get this card?

Unless you're allergic to cash rewards (in which case… what?), you should probably apply for this card.

Seriously though, if your current everyday card doesn't offer 2% cash rewards across the board, you could be leaving money on the table.

Personally, I use category cards for very specific transactions. Like earning 5%-10% back on travel with a travel rewards card. But for all my "other" spending that doesn't fall into a high rewards category, I use a 2% cash rewards card. It's my go-to for earning a solid flat rate.

The good news is there's no annual fee to worry about, plus a $200 welcome offer you can earn in the first few months.

Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.