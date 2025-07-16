We Just Gave These 2 Cash Back Cards a Perfect 5-Star Rating -- Here's Why
Our team reviews hundreds of credit cards every year. So earning a perfect rating is no small feat.
That's why I'm excited to spotlight two cards that both received perfect 5-star ratings and genuinely crush it in the cash rewards category: the Discover it® Cash Back and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
Both cards are cash rewards champions -- each built for different kinds of spenders.
And they both have no annual fee.
Best for optimizers: Discover it® Cash Back
Good/Excellent (670-850)
This cash back card is perfect for folks who don't mind putting in a little work to earn extra rewards.
The Discover it® Cash Back offers a super high rate on rotating categories -- the catch is, you've got to pay attention and plan your spending to take full advantage.
Top perks with this card:
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Automatically earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- First-year cash back match: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on both balance transfers and new purchases (18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period).
- $0 annual fee.
That first-year match is a really enticing welcome offer, because you could do some serious damage in year one if you max out those bonus categories. For example, if you earn $400 in cash back your first year, Discover will match it to $800.
To get the most out of the 5% categories, you'll need to activate them each quarter and be a little strategic with your spending. In past years, categories have included things like grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and Amazon.com -- stuff most of us already spend on. And keep in mind a quarterly maximum applies.
If you don't mind a little effort for big rewards, this card is one of the best cash back options on the market. Apply for the Discover it® Cash Back and get ready to be PAID (see rates and fees).
Best for no-fuss cash rewards: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Some people don't want to deal with tracking categories or changing spending habits. They just want a flat-rate rewards card with a high return on everything.
That's where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card stands out. Here's an overview of the perks:
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
- Get a $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.
- Get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (with a $25 deductible).
- $0 annual fee.
There's nothing to track, no spending limits, and no rotating categories to worry about. It's one of the most straightforward cards out there.
If you want consistent value without overthinking it, this card is for you. Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and snag that $200 cash rewards bonus!
Which one should you choose?
If you're detail-oriented and love squeezing every bit of value from your spending, the Discover it® Cash Back is the move.
You'll need to keep an eye on rotating bonus categories and plan ahead, but the payoff (especially in year one with the Cashback Match) can be huge.
But if you prefer to keep things simple, The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a winner. It's best for folks who want easy, flat-rate 2% cash rewards on everything they buy.
As for balance transfers, both cards offer 0% intro APR on balance transfers for at least 12 months (after that the go-to APR applies). Great if you're in the market for a balance transfer card and long-term rewards.
And hey, here's a whacky idea: get both cards. Seriously. You can use the Discover it® Cash Back for those bonus categories, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for 2% cash rewards on everything else. Together, they make a killer combo -- both with no annual fee.
Ready to level-up your cash back game? Compare all our expert picks for best cash back cards here and apply today.
Our Research Expert
