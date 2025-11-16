We Just Named the Best Credit Card of 2026. The Pick Will Surprise You
Motley Fool Money just named its pick for the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026 -- and no, it isn't a luxury travel card or a costly cash back offering.
It's the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases for no annual fee. No bonus categories, no hoops to jump through -- just solid, steady rewards on everything you buy.
I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself, and love it. Here's why I think everyone should have it in their wallet.
Reasons to love the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
2% cash rewards on all purchases
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll unlock a 2% cash rewards rate on every purchase, everywhere. That's pretty much the highest flat rate you'll find, which means you can use this card wherever you go and be confident you're getting a great return.
That kind of straightforward value is hard to beat. And you don't even have to pay an annual fee to get it.
The easiest $200 you'll ever earn
Right now, new Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can land a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in 3 months. That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on a welcome bonus -- most can easily hit that in a few weeks on things like groceries and gas.
Once you earn it, the $200 will be automatically added to your account. Just like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card itself, this bonus is simple, valuable, and great for budgets of all sizes.
Want to start earning your $200 cash rewards bonus? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
Intro APR offer
If you're looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help you there, too. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases; a 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after.
You'll want to note that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5. Still, that's much lower than most credit card interest rates. If you want great rewards and a solid intro APR offer, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great choice.
A few other nice perks
Lastly, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers cellphone protection of up to $600 when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible). You'll also get some standard Visa Signature® benefits like travel and emergency assistance services.
These benefits are nothing to write home about, but they do help round out the card a bit. Put it all together, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is hard to beat.
I've used the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for years now, and am still loving it. It's a card you can recommend to virtually anyone, and they can get serious value out of it. It's no wonder we named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
Like the idea of earning a flat rewards rate on every purchase? Check out our list of the best flat-rate cash back credit cards to compare all the top options.
