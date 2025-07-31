We Named This the Best No Annual Fee Card of the Year

Published on July 31, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Still using a beginner credit card with low rewards? Let's change that.

You don't need to pay high annual fees for a luxury card or learn a complicated new rewards system. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is a simple cash back card, with no annual fee.

In fact, our experts just named it the Best No Annual Fee Credit Card of 2025.

Here's why you should consider applying.

Earn rewards on every dollar you already spend

Unlike some cards that limit your rewards to certain categories or time frames, this one just gives you cash back across the board.

Here's are all the ways you can earn cash back:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That 1.5% might sound small, but it's 50% more than the 1% most no-fee cards give you.

For families spending about $2,000 a month, that adds up to around $360 a year in rewards -- that's without any of the higher earning categories.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
New users can pocket an extra $200

If you're new to this card, there's a $200 welcome offer up for grabs.

You just need to spend $500 in the first 3 months, and boom -- Chase drops $200 in your account as a thank-you.

That's like getting a 40% return on your first few hundred bucks of normal spending.

A generous 0% intro APR offer

One thing that can make newer credit card users nervous is interest, and that's fair.

But this card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (then an 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies).

That gives you over a year to float a big purchase -- or catch up on a balance from a high-interest card -- without interest piling up.

Travel and purchase protections, too

Even some of the best no-annual-fee cards skimp on extras. But not this one.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® includes a few protections that really come in handy, especially when traveling:

  • Purchase protection for 120 days (up to $500 per claim)
  • Extended warranty on eligible purchases
  • Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
  • Rental car coverage (secondary)

These are the kinds of benefits I hope you never have to use! But it's nice knowing that if your new wireless earbuds get stolen a week after you bought them, you can file a purchase protection claim and get help.

Get our top no-fee card of 2025

We reviewed hundreds of cards for our 2025 rankings. Chase Freedom Unlimited® earned a 4.8-star rating (out of 5.0 stars) from our review team and took the win in the Best No Annual Fee category.

It's simple enough for everyday use. But powerful enough to deliver ongoing and meaningful rewards.

I've had mine for ages, and love that there's no annual fee to worry about.

If your current card feels a little too basic, this might be the easiest upgrade you make all year. Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® now and snag that $200 welcome bonus!

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.