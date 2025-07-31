We Named This the Best No Annual Fee Card of the Year
Still using a beginner credit card with low rewards? Let's change that.
You don't need to pay high annual fees for a luxury card or learn a complicated new rewards system. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is a simple cash back card, with no annual fee.
In fact, our experts just named it the Best No Annual Fee Credit Card of 2025.
Here's why you should consider applying.
Earn rewards on every dollar you already spend
Unlike some cards that limit your rewards to certain categories or time frames, this one just gives you cash back across the board.
Here's are all the ways you can earn cash back:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% might sound small, but it's 50% more than the 1% most no-fee cards give you.
For families spending about $2,000 a month, that adds up to around $360 a year in rewards -- that's without any of the higher earning categories.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
New users can pocket an extra $200
If you're new to this card, there's a $200 welcome offer up for grabs.
You just need to spend $500 in the first 3 months, and boom -- Chase drops $200 in your account as a thank-you.
That's like getting a 40% return on your first few hundred bucks of normal spending.
A generous 0% intro APR offer
One thing that can make newer credit card users nervous is interest, and that's fair.
But this card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (then an 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies).
That gives you over a year to float a big purchase -- or catch up on a balance from a high-interest card -- without interest piling up.
Travel and purchase protections, too
Even some of the best no-annual-fee cards skimp on extras. But not this one.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® includes a few protections that really come in handy, especially when traveling:
- Purchase protection for 120 days (up to $500 per claim)
- Extended warranty on eligible purchases
- Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
- Rental car coverage (secondary)
These are the kinds of benefits I hope you never have to use! But it's nice knowing that if your new wireless earbuds get stolen a week after you bought them, you can file a purchase protection claim and get help.
Get our top no-fee card of 2025
We reviewed hundreds of cards for our 2025 rankings. Chase Freedom Unlimited® earned a 4.8-star rating (out of 5.0 stars) from our review team and took the win in the Best No Annual Fee category.
It's simple enough for everyday use. But powerful enough to deliver ongoing and meaningful rewards.
I've had mine for ages, and love that there's no annual fee to worry about.
If your current card feels a little too basic, this might be the easiest upgrade you make all year. Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® now and snag that $200 welcome bonus!
