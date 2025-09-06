We Reviewed Dozens of Cash Back Cards -- These 2 Earned a Perfect 5 Stars
I recently spent a few weeks with our team digging through dozens of cash back cards. We re-checked the math, re-scored the features, and re-ranked the competition. Only two cash back cards earned a perfect 5-star rating: the Discover it® Cash Back and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
That's it. Out of all the options, these two were cream of the crop. Here's why they deserve a spot in your wallet.
Highest cash back potential (with a little effort): Discover it® Cash Back
If you don't mind doing a little planning, the Discover it® Cash Back can be a powerhouse. Each quarter, you'll unlock 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate (then 1%). Activate the category, use the card, and let the rewards pile up.
But the real kicker? Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you rack up $300, you walk away with $600. And with a $0 annual fee, that's a hard deal to beat.
This one's for anyone who's willing to keep an eye on rotating categories in exchange for some of the highest cash back potential out there.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Effortless, flat-rate cash rewards: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Now, if you're like me and you just want a card that earns every time you swipe (I love not having to think), the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is an outstanding option.
It pays a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases. Whether it's groceries, rent, coffee, or that late-night Amazon order, it's all the same rate. Add in the easy-to-earn $200 cash rewards welcome bonus (after just $500 in spend in the first 3 months) and $0 annual fee, and you've got one of the most straightforward, rewarding cards on the market.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Which card should you choose?
Here's how I'd look at it:
- Go with the Discover it® Cash Back if you want to squeeze the most out of your rewards, especially in year one when Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Read our full Discover it® Cash Back review.
- Choose the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card if you'd rather keep things simple and get a steady 2% cash rewards on every single purchase. Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review.
Or carry both and maximize your rewards
Plenty of people carry both cards -- the Discover it® Cash Back for 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else. Together, they cover all your bases and give you one of the highest average cash back rates you can earn without paying an annual fee.
Check out our full list of the best cash back cards to see how today's top offers compare and find the one that fits your wallet best.
Our Research Expert