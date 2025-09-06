We Reviewed Dozens of Cash Back Cards -- These 2 Earned a Perfect 5 Stars

I recently spent a few weeks with our team digging through dozens of cash back cards. We re-checked the math, re-scored the features, and re-ranked the competition. Only two cash back cards earned a perfect 5-star rating: the Discover it® Cash Back and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

That's it. Out of all the options, these two were cream of the crop. Here's why they deserve a spot in your wallet.

Highest cash back potential (with a little effort): Discover it® Cash Back

If you don't mind doing a little planning, the Discover it® Cash Back can be a powerhouse. Each quarter, you'll unlock 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate (then 1%). Activate the category, use the card, and let the rewards pile up.

But the real kicker? Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you rack up $300, you walk away with $600. And with a $0 annual fee, that's a hard deal to beat.

This one's for anyone who's willing to keep an eye on rotating categories in exchange for some of the highest cash back potential out there.