Wells Fargo Active Cash: 2% Back on Everything With No Annual Fee
I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for simple rewards. While flashy perks and travel credits are fun, sometimes all I want is a card that just pays me back without having to think. That's where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) shines.
With unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases and a $0 annual fee, it's the definition of easy money. No rotating categories. No caps. No confusion. Just swipe, earn, repeat.
What makes this card stand out
The biggest selling point is that unlimited 2% cash rewards. Many cards try to lure you in with 1.5% back on everything or complicated bonus categories. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps it simple and flat, making it one of the highest-earning everyday cards available without a fee.
It also comes with a solid welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
On top of that, Wells Fargo throws in 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, which is handy if you're planning a big purchase or need time to pay down existing debt. (A variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Perks you might not expect
Even though this is a no-annual-fee card, you still get a couple of surprisingly strong extras:
- Cellphone protection: Pay your monthly bill with the card and get up to $600 in protection (minus a $25 deductible) if your phone is damaged or stolen.
- Visa Signature benefits: That includes perks like travel and emergency assistance, auto rental collision damage waiver, and special dining and entertainment offers.
Not bad for a card that costs you nothing to carry.
How it compares
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card goes head-to-head with cards like the Citi Double Cash® Card and the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature®. The key advantage here is the intro APR period and the cellphone protection, which the other two don't offer in the same way.
If you want to keep things simple and maximize every dollar, this is one of the best all-around cards you can get right now.
My take
After years of using credit cards, I've learned the value of simplicity. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the kind of card you can use for everything, from groceries to bill payments, and know you're getting a solid return every time.
If you don't already have a flat-rate rewards card, this one should be at the top of your list. Read our full review to learn more, apply online, and start racking up effortless cash rewards.
Our Research Expert