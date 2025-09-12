Wells Fargo Active Cash: 2% Back on Everything With No Annual Fee

I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for simple rewards. While flashy perks and travel credits are fun, sometimes all I want is a card that just pays me back without having to think. That's where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) shines.

With unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases and a $0 annual fee, it's the definition of easy money. No rotating categories. No caps. No confusion. Just swipe, earn, repeat.

What makes this card stand out

The biggest selling point is that unlimited 2% cash rewards. Many cards try to lure you in with 1.5% back on everything or complicated bonus categories. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps it simple and flat, making it one of the highest-earning everyday cards available without a fee.

It also comes with a solid welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months.

On top of that, Wells Fargo throws in 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, which is handy if you're planning a big purchase or need time to pay down existing debt. (A variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)