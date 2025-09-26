Wells Fargo Active Cash®: A Credit Card With Intro APR Savings

Most of us swipe our cards without thinking much about what the interest rate will do to our balance later. But if you're carrying debt or planning a big purchase, interest can be brutal. That's why I pay close attention to cards with long 0% intro APR offers. And the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best in that department right now.

This card doesn't just give you strong rewards, but it also lets you avoid interest charges for a full year. That's the kind of breathing room that can help you get ahead instead of playing catch-up.

A long 0% intro APR window

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with:

  • 0% intro APR 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases.
  • After that, the ongoing APR applies (currently 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR).
  • Intro balance transfer fee: 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

If you open the card now, you're looking at being interest-free until late 2026. That's plenty of time to spread out a big purchase or chip away at an existing balance without new interest piling on.

Unlimited cash rewards on top

Of course, this card doesn't stop there. You'll also earn:

  • Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. No categories, no caps, just a flat 2% cash rewards everywhere you spend.
  • A $200 cash rewards when you spend $500 in the first 3 months.

Put it together, and you've got a card that's both a debt-management tool and a steady earner.

Added perks worth noting

Wells Fargo sweetens the deal with a few extras you don't always see on no-annual-fee cards:

  • Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card.
  • Access to Visa Signature® benefits, including travel and shopping protections.
  • The ability to redeem rewards flexibly -- cash, statement credits, gift cards, or travel.

Why this card stands out

Plenty of cards offer 0% intro APRs, but the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gives you that rare mix of long interest-free financing and unlimited flat-rate rewards. You don't have to juggle rotating categories or worry about caps -- you just earn and save.

If you're looking to stop interest charges in their tracks while still putting cash back in your pocket, this card deserves a spot on your list.

