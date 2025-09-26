Most of us swipe our cards without thinking much about what the interest rate will do to our balance later. But if you're carrying debt or planning a big purchase, interest can be brutal. That's why I pay close attention to cards with long 0% intro APR offers. And the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best in that department right now.

This card doesn't just give you strong rewards, but it also lets you avoid interest charges for a full year. That's the kind of breathing room that can help you get ahead instead of playing catch-up.

A long 0% intro APR window

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with:

0% intro APR 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases.

After that, the ongoing APR applies (currently 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR).

Intro balance transfer fee: 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

If you open the card now, you're looking at being interest-free until late 2026. That's plenty of time to spread out a big purchase or chip away at an existing balance without new interest piling on.