Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free -- Here's How
Credit card interest feels like quicksand. Once you slip, it's hard to climb out.
That's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) stands out by giving you nearly two full years of no interest on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. That's a long time to reset your finances without feeling the pressure of compounding charges.
Here's how the card works and when it makes sense to use it.
One of the longest 0% interest windows available
Most cards stop at 12 to 18 months. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card stretches the 0% intro APR to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases if you make your minimum payments on time (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies afterwards). That's a long runway to pay off a balance or cover a big purchase without interest piling up.
When the intro period ends, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. But the value is in the breathing room you get upfront.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
No rewards, but that's not the point
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't built for earning cash rewards or points. It's built to save you interest. If you want rewards, Wells Fargo has other cards for that. This one is designed for people who want flexibility and time.
That simplicity is part of its appeal. No rotating categories, no annual fee, no confusing bonus structures. Just a long intro APR window.
Who the Wells Fargo Reflect Card is best for
This card is a strong fit if you want to:
- Pay off existing credit card debt at 0% APR
- Finance a large upcoming expense over time
- Get the longest interest-free runway without an annual fee
- Avoid the complexity of rewards cards
If your goal is to earn points or cash back, look elsewhere. But if your priority is lowering interest, it's hard to beat what this card offers.
How to get the most value from it
Once approved, transfer any balances right away so the clock starts working for you. Set up automatic payments to stay on track, and try to divide your balance by the months you have left so you know exactly what to pay each cycle.
Used correctly, this card can save you hundreds of dollars (or more!) in interest.
You can read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and apply here.
Our Research Expert