Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Nearly 2 Years Interest-Free -- Here's How

Credit card interest feels like quicksand. Once you slip, it's hard to climb out.

That's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) stands out by giving you nearly two full years of no interest on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. That's a long time to reset your finances without feeling the pressure of compounding charges.

Here's how the card works and when it makes sense to use it.

One of the longest 0% interest windows available

Most cards stop at 12 to 18 months. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card stretches the 0% intro APR to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases if you make your minimum payments on time (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies afterwards). That's a long runway to pay off a balance or cover a big purchase without interest piling up.

When the intro period ends, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. But the value is in the breathing room you get upfront.