Here's How to Get 0% Intro APR for 21 Months With No Annual Fee

Looking for a way to pay 0% in interest well into 2027? If so, you're in luck with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. Whether you're looking to erase high-interest debt or pay off an upcoming purchase, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the breathing room you need do it.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my favorite balance transfer card out there right now.

Get an intro APR for nearly two years

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on either purchases or balance transfers -- and with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the offer applies to both. No interest on everything for almost two years? Yes, please.

Just keep in mind that balance transfers have to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

And to sweeten the deal, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also comes with $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card. If you want a card that goes above and beyond a great intro APR offer, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is worth a look.