Wells Fargo Reflect: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With No Annual Fee
If you've been carrying a credit card balance or thinking about how to finance a big purchase, this is one of the better offers I've seen in a while. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That means paying no interest until well into 2027.
There's no annual fee, no rewards to track, and no unnecessary fluff. This card is built for one thing: giving you time.
How the intro offer works
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, too. That's nearly two years without interest.
Balance transfers need to be made within the first 120 days to get the intro APR, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is standard for these types of cards.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Who this card is best for
I've written about dozens of 0% intro APR cards over the years, and most of them fall short in one of two ways: the intro period isn't long enough, or the fees stack up. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card avoids both.
This card is a smart move if:
- You're paying interest on another card and need time to catch up.
- You're planning a big expense and want to spread it out without extra cost.
- You want the flexibility of 21 months from account opening to pay things off with no pressure.
There's no rewards program here, which makes this a poor choice for everyday spending. But as a strategic tool, it's hard to beat.
Other perks worth mentioning
While the long 0% intro APR is the headline feature, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does include some nice extras:
- Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (a $25 deductible applies)
- Zero liability for unauthorized transactions
- Access to Wells Fargo's credit tools and alerts
But again, the value here isn't in the bells and whistles -- it's in the breathing room.
Start taking that break from paying interest now and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.
A smart window of opportunity
Getting nearly two years to pay off a balance without racking up interest can be a game changer, especially if you're working on rebuilding savings or knocking out debt.
The fact that there's a $0 annual fee means there's very little downside to applying if you have good credit and need the time.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.