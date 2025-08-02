Wells Fargo Reflect: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With No Annual Fee

Published on Aug. 2, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you've been carrying a credit card balance or thinking about how to finance a big purchase, this is one of the better offers I've seen in a while. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That means paying no interest until well into 2027.

There's no annual fee, no rewards to track, and no unnecessary fluff. This card is built for one thing: giving you time.

How the intro offer works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, too. That's nearly two years without interest.

Balance transfers need to be made within the first 120 days to get the intro APR, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is standard for these types of cards.

Ratings Methodology
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

Who this card is best for

I've written about dozens of 0% intro APR cards over the years, and most of them fall short in one of two ways: the intro period isn't long enough, or the fees stack up. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card avoids both.

This card is a smart move if:

  • You're paying interest on another card and need time to catch up.
  • You're planning a big expense and want to spread it out without extra cost.
  • You want the flexibility of 21 months from account opening to pay things off with no pressure.

There's no rewards program here, which makes this a poor choice for everyday spending. But as a strategic tool, it's hard to beat.

Other perks worth mentioning

While the long 0% intro APR is the headline feature, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does include some nice extras:

  • Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (a $25 deductible applies)
  • Zero liability for unauthorized transactions
  • Access to Wells Fargo's credit tools and alerts

But again, the value here isn't in the bells and whistles -- it's in the breathing room.

Start taking that break from paying interest now and apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.

A smart window of opportunity

Getting nearly two years to pay off a balance without racking up interest can be a game changer, especially if you're working on rebuilding savings or knocking out debt.

The fact that there's a $0 annual fee means there's very little downside to applying if you have good credit and need the time.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.