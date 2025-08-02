Wells Fargo Reflect: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With No Annual Fee

If you've been carrying a credit card balance or thinking about how to finance a big purchase, this is one of the better offers I've seen in a while. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. That means paying no interest until well into 2027.

There's no annual fee, no rewards to track, and no unnecessary fluff. This card is built for one thing: giving you time.

How the intro offer works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, too. That's nearly two years without interest.

Balance transfers need to be made within the first 120 days to get the intro APR, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is standard for these types of cards.