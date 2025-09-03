Wells Fargo Reflect Lets You Pay 0% Interest for 21 Months With No Annual Fee

No interest until 2027 is what you'll get with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

This card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers on both balance transfers and purchases, giving you nearly two full years to breathe.

There’s no annual fee, no rewards tracking, and no gimmicks. The Reflect card is built for one thing: helping you manage debt or big expenses without interest weighing you down.

How the intro offer works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, too. That's nearly two years without interest.

Balance transfers need to be made within the first 120 days to get the intro APR, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is standard for these types of cards.