Wells Fargo Reflect: The 0% Intro APR Card That Can Save You Thousands in Interest
Still carrying a balance on your credit card and watching the interest pile up every month? I've been there. Credit card debt feels like quicksand as the minimum payment barely makes a dent and double-digit interest racks up faster than you can shovel it away. That's where a long 0% intro APR card can be a total game changer.
One of the strongest options right now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which offers an intro period that's among the longest in the market. If you're serious about paying down debt (or just want to finance a big purchase without interest), this card could save you thousands.
Why the Wells Fargo Reflect Card stands out
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's biggest draw is its 0% introductory APR period. You get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases
- After that, a variable APR applies.
That nearly two-year runway gives you time to pay off a balance without the crushing interest charges that most cards tack on.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Balance transfer perks
If you've got high-interest debt sitting on another card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card makes it easy to move it over. However, balance transfers will be subject to a fee of 5%, min: $5.
That upfront fee is usually worth it compared to paying 20%+ interest month after month. On a $5,000 balance, even at a 20% APR, you're looking at $1,000 in interest over a year. A one-time $250 transfer fee looks pretty small next to that.
Everyday features
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't packed with flashy perks like lounge access or cash rewards. But it does include a few extras worth noting:
- Cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card; $25 deductible applies)
- 24/7 roadside dispatch
- Zero liability protection on unauthorized charges
It's a simple, no-annual-fee card that does one job really well: giving you time to knock out debt. Start tackling that debt today. Read our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply now.
Who this card is best for
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is ideal if:
- You're carrying a balance and want to avoid interest.
- You've got a big expense coming up and need extra time to pay it off.
- You don't care about rewards and just want a straightforward payoff tool.
If you're debt-free and looking for ongoing cash rewards or travel perks, you'll probably be happier with something like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) or a travel rewards card. But if your main goal is getting rid of interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is tough to beat.
My take
After years of writing about credit cards, I've seen plenty of flashy offers that don't actually deliver much value. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't about bells and whistles -- it's about breathing room.
Think of it like hitting the "pause" button on your interest charges. If you use the time wisely and make a plan, you can emerge on the other side debt-free and ahead of the game.
To get started paying off your debt interest-free today, check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards and compare your options.
Our Research Expert