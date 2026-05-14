Wells Fargo Reflect vs. BankAmericard: Which Balance Transfer Card Is Better in May 2026?

If you're fighting off high-interest debt and looking for breathing room, there are two great credit cards I'd steer you to first: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) and the BankAmericard® credit card. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and the BankAmericard are two of the best options you'll find in the world of balance transfer cards. They're pretty similar, too: Same intro period, same $0 annual fee, same basic terms. The distinctions are real, though -- and depending on your situation, they might make a big difference. Here's a breakdown of both cards to help you decide today. BankAmericard® credit card: Long runway, low ongoing APR If you're worried about what happens after your intro period ends, the BankAmericard is probably right for you. That's because its ongoing APR ranges from 14.99% - 25.99% (Variable) -- noticeably lower than most competing cards, including the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. If you're close to paying off your balance but don't quite get there before the 0% window closes, that lower ongoing rate could save you real money. With the BankAmericard, you'll get: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

$0 annual fee

No penalty APR -- a late payment won't automatically trigger a rate spike

BankAmericard® credit card Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons No annual fee No penalty APR Great 0% intro APR offer No rewards Balance transfer fee

Card Details New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. No annual fee. No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 4/2/26.

The no-penalty APR is worth flagging, too. Unlike some other cards, the BankAmericard won't punish you for one missed payment with a permanent rate increase. The balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction is something you should factor in. On a $5,000 balance, you're paying $250 out of the gate. But compared to carrying a balance and paying 20% or more in interest, the choice is pretty easy. Want to pay no interest for nearly two full years? Read our full review of the BankAmericard today and apply to start saving. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Same runway, with an extra perk The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). Plus, it also has a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 and a $0 annual fee. On all three key metrics, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a dead ringer for the BankAmericard. Here's where it might pull ahead for you: You'll get up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft, subject to a $25 deductible. That's a perk the BankAmericard doesn't have, and can be legitimately useful if you lose your phone or crack your screen.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

