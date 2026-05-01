Wells Fargo Reflect vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Which 0% Intro APR Card Wins in May 2026?

I cover credit cards for a living, and two cards come up constantly when people are trying to pay down debt: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

For balance transfers they may seem identical. On a $6,000 balance at 22% APR, either card can save you more than $1,300 in interest.

But the cards have minor differences that matter depending on your situation.

Wells Fargo Reflect vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: how they compare

Where they're the same

Both offer the same length intro APR on balance transfers Citi Diamond Preferred: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers; a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after

$0 annual fee on both cards

No rewards program or welcome offer

Both are purpose-built for debt payoff and avoiding interest

Where they're different

Wells Fargo charges a flat 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee. Citi charges a lower intro fee of 3% if you transfer within the first 4 months.

The Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers 0% intro APR on new purchases for 21 months from account opening (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). Citi's purchase window is shorter.

Cellphone protection: Wells Fargo offers up to $600 coverage against damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with the card. Citi doesn't

Transfer deadline: Citi requires balance transfers within 4 months of opening. Wells Fargo gives you up to 120 days for transfers to qualify for the intro APR.

Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is best for

The Citi Diamond Preferred card won our Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 award because it offers both a long intro APR and low balance transfer fees.

It's the stronger pick for someone who's transferring a balance and ready to move quickly. If you know roughly what you owe, have a monthly payment number in mind, and want to put your head down and eliminate the balance within the intro window -- this card was built for that situation.

Who it's best for: Anyone with a focused debt payoff goal who wants to act fast and keep costs low from the start.