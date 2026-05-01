Wells Fargo Reflect vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: Which 0% Intro APR Card Wins in May 2026?
I cover credit cards for a living, and two cards come up constantly when people are trying to pay down debt: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
For balance transfers they may seem identical. On a $6,000 balance at 22% APR, either card can save you more than $1,300 in interest.
But the cards have minor differences that matter depending on your situation.
Wells Fargo Reflect vs. Citi Diamond Preferred: how they compare
Where they're the same
- Both offer the same length intro APR on balance transfers
- Citi Diamond Preferred: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers; a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after
- Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after
- $0 annual fee on both cards
- No rewards program or welcome offer
- Both are purpose-built for debt payoff and avoiding interest
Where they're different
- Wells Fargo charges a flat 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee. Citi charges a lower intro fee of 3% if you transfer within the first 4 months.
- The Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers 0% intro APR on new purchases for 21 months from account opening (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). Citi's purchase window is shorter.
- Cellphone protection: Wells Fargo offers up to $600 coverage against damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with the card. Citi doesn't
- Transfer deadline: Citi requires balance transfers within 4 months of opening. Wells Fargo gives you up to 120 days for transfers to qualify for the intro APR.
Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is best for
The Citi Diamond Preferred card won our Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 award because it offers both a long intro APR and low balance transfer fees.
It's the stronger pick for someone who's transferring a balance and ready to move quickly. If you know roughly what you owe, have a monthly payment number in mind, and want to put your head down and eliminate the balance within the intro window -- this card was built for that situation.
Who it's best for: Anyone with a focused debt payoff goal who wants to act fast and keep costs low from the start.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Who the Wells Fargo Reflect Card is best for
The Wells Fargo Reflect Card won our overall Best 0% intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
It's a stronger pick for someone who wants breathing room across existing debt and financing new purchases. If you're juggling a balance payoff alongside some upcoming planned spending, this card gives you the flexibility to do both.
It's also worth considering if you're looking for a card you'll actually keep using after the intro period ends. The cellphone protection perk alone -- up to $600 against damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with the card -- adds some recurring value that most no-annual-fee cards don't offer.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants more flexibility, plans to use the card for new purchases during the intro period, or wants a keeper card with a useful everyday perk.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Our Foolish take
The choice between the Citi Diamond Preferred or the Wells Fargo Reflect Card is simple: If your sole goal is performing a balance transfer and you're ready to move fast, the Citi card is the best pick. If you want more flexibility on new purchases, go with the Wells Fargo card.
Either way, pausing interest for nearly two years can free up hundreds of dollars that would otherwise vanish into your credit card statement.
Compare today's top 0% intro APR cards and start saving on interest.
FAQs
-
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has a lower fee. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges 5%, min: $5.
-
Most balance transfer cards prefer applicants with good to excellent credit -- typically a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. If you're not there yet, spending a few months paying down balances and making on-time payments before applying can make a real difference.
-
When the intro APR period ends, the card's standard variable APR kicks in on any remaining balance. That rate is based on your creditworthiness, but could be higher than your current card APY. This is why having a payoff plan matters as much as picking the right card.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.