Wells Fargo Rewards Points: Are They Really Worth a Penny Each?

Wells Fargo's credit card rewards system is known for its simplicity -- and as a Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) holder myself, I can say that it's very easy to use.

Called simply Wells Fargo Rewards, the program offers several ways to redeem your points. Most options give you a value of $0.01 per point, the standard across most rewards cards.

But is there a way to get more bang for your buck?

Keep reading to learn how to maximize rewards with your Wells Fargo credit card.

Cash is the easiest option

Cash is the easiest and most popular way to redeem Wells Fargo Rewards. You can:

Apply rewards as a statement credit to your card

Deposit cash into a Wells Fargo bank account

Redeem rewards at a Wells Fargo ATM (if you have a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card)

You need at least 2,500 points ($25) to redeem for cash most ways, though ATM withdrawals start at 2,000 points ($20). It's also worth noting that there's no cap on the rewards you can earn, and your rewards never expire as long as your account stays open and in good standing.

Want easy cash rewards on everyday spending? Learn about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to find out why we give this card a perfect 5-star rating.

Travel redemptions and transfers

You can book flights, hotels, and rental cars through the Wells Fargo Rewards travel portal -- if you hold a Wells Fargo travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees). Cash rewards cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card don't offer travel redemptions unless you also hold a Wells Fargo travel card. If you do, you can pool points across your cards to book travel.

If you're looking to get more than $0.01 per point, transferring points to travel partners is the way to go. Wells Fargo supports transfers to a small group of mostly international airline and hotel programs, including:

Choice Privileges®

Flying Blue (Air France-KLM)

British Airways Executive Club

Virgin Red / Virgin Atlantic

Iberia Plus, AerClub, Avianca LifeMiles

While transfers can offer better value for travel bookings, Wells Fargo's list of partners is pretty limited compared to competitors like Chase and Amex. You can get more than $0.01 per point with travel redemptions, but it might also be a challenge to find a travel option that works for you.

Gift cards, PayPal and more

Another way to redeem points is for gift cards, starting as low as $10. You can choose from dozens of brands like Apple, Google Play, Uber, Airbnb, and more. Points are generally worth $0.01 each and you can choose between digital and physical cards.

You can shop with points for items like electronics, sporting goods, and home products through the Wells Fargo Rewards site. But this is usually not the best deal; your points will likely only be worth $0.009 each.

Lastly, Wells Fargo lets you donate your points to select nonprofits or send rewards to another Wells Fargo customer as a gift. In both cases, your points keep their standard $0.01 value.

Are Wells Fargo points worth it?

For almost every redemption option, Wells Fargo Rewards points are worth a straightforward $0.01 each. While there are some chances to get more value -- mainly through travel transfers -- the real strength of the program is its simplicity and flexibility.

If you already bank with Wells Fargo or want a no-hassle rewards setup, this credit card rewards program can be a great fit. Just skip less valuable options like merchandise redemptions and don't expect a laundry list of travel partners anytime soon.

Looking to earn rewards without the hassle? Check out our list of the best Wells Fargo credit cards to find the best match for you.