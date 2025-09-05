Wells Fargo’s Active Cash Card Pays a Cash Bonus and 2% Back on Everything
Watching your cash rewards pile up from everyday spending never gets old. And after trying more rewards cards than I can count, I’ve found very few as effortless as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
This card is built for people who don’t want to play the points game. No rotating categories or no mental math, just a straight 2% cash rewards on every purchase. Simple, unlimited, and automatic.
Why this card stands out
Unlimited 2% cash rewards
A lot of cards advertise 5% or more rewards, but only on select categories like gas stations or streaming services. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, it's 2% cash rewards on everything -- groceries, bills, travel, even takeout. That's rare for a no-annual-fee card.
$200 cash rewards bonus
New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's like getting 40% back on your first $500 in purchases. Not bad for stuff you'd be buying anyway.
Intro APR
You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (then a variable rate applies). That gives you some breathing room if you're planning a big expense or want to consolidate debt.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Who this card is good for
Honestly? Pretty much everyone.
It's especially great for:
- People who want simple cash rewards without rotating categories.
- Anyone looking for a no-annual-fee everyday card that still pulls its weight.
- Someone who wants to earn rewards while carrying a 0% intro APR for a bit.
I've recommended this card to family and friends, but it's also one I keep in my wallet.
A smarter way to earn on everything
If you're swiping a debit card or using a rewards card that only earns 1%, you're leaving money on the table. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card , you're getting double that on every transaction. Over time, that adds up -- especially if you spend a few thousand dollars a month on day-to-day expenses.
You don't need to be a points hacker or financial wizard to make this one work. That's what makes it one of my favorite recommendations for 2025.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
Our Research Expert