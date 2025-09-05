Wells Fargo’s Active Cash Card Pays a Cash Bonus and 2% Back on Everything

Watching your cash rewards pile up from everyday spending never gets old. And after trying more rewards cards than I can count, I’ve found very few as effortless as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

This card is built for people who don’t want to play the points game. No rotating categories or no mental math, just a straight 2% cash rewards on every purchase. Simple, unlimited, and automatic.

Why this card stands out

Unlimited 2% cash rewards

A lot of cards advertise 5% or more rewards, but only on select categories like gas stations or streaming services. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, it's 2% cash rewards on everything -- groceries, bills, travel, even takeout. That's rare for a no-annual-fee card.

$200 cash rewards bonus

New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. That's like getting 40% back on your first $500 in purchases. Not bad for stuff you'd be buying anyway.

Intro APR

You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (then a variable rate applies). That gives you some breathing room if you're planning a big expense or want to consolidate debt.

Who this card is good for

Honestly? Pretty much everyone.

It's especially great for:

  • People who want simple cash rewards without rotating categories.
  • Anyone looking for a no-annual-fee everyday card that still pulls its weight.
  • Someone who wants to earn rewards while carrying a 0% intro APR for a bit.

I've recommended this card to family and friends, but it's also one I keep in my wallet.

A smarter way to earn on everything

If you're swiping a debit card or using a rewards card that only earns 1%, you're leaving money on the table. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card , you're getting double that on every transaction. Over time, that adds up -- especially if you spend a few thousand dollars a month on day-to-day expenses.

You don't need to be a points hacker or financial wizard to make this one work. That's what makes it one of my favorite recommendations for 2025.

Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning 2% cash rewards on all purchases.

