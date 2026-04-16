What 21 Months of 0% APR Is Actually Worth in Real Dollars

The average American carries $6,523 in credit card debt right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. At a 21% APR, a balance like that can easily rack up $1,500+ of interest -- even if you have an aggressive payoff plan. I've helped dozens of people become debt-free using 0% intro APR balance transfer cards. Some of today's top cards offer that window for a full 21 months. Here's exactly what the math looks like. The interest savings on a $6,500 balance Let's use round numbers... Say you've got $6,500 in credit card debt sitting at 21% APR, and you're diligently making $325 per month payments towards it. On your current card, that balance will take about 25 months to clear. And by the time it's gone, you'll have paid roughly $1,570 in interest on top of the original debt. But if you transfer that same $6,500 to a card with 21 months of 0% intro APR, the math changes completely. Those same $325 monthly payments get applied fully to the principal balance (no interest during the intro APR window), and you'll become debt-free in 21 months flat. Along the way, you'll pay $0 in interest.

Card Interest Paid Months to Pay Off Current card at 21% APR ~$1,570 ~25 months 21-month 0% intro APR card $0 21 months Data source: Author's calculations.

There is a balance transfer fee to consider -- the best cards charge 3% of the transferred amount. In this case that fee would be $195. Still, you'd have a net savings of about $1,350 -- and you'd be making the exact same monthly payments as your old card. Compare today's top 0% intro APR cards to find the right fit for you. Who a balance transfer card works best for A 21-month 0% APR card is a serious payoff tool. It works best for a specific kind of person. You're a good fit if you have good credit (typically a 670+ FICO), you have a clear monthly payment amount in mind, and you're genuinely committed to paying the balance down. The math above only works if you're making consistent, on-time payments throughout the intro APR period. A 0% intro APR card is not the right move if you're planning to move debt around and keep making minimum payments. When the intro APR ends, you might find yourself in a worse debt situation if you treat the card like "free money" instead of a payoff tool. Two cards with 21-month offer right now 1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- great for pure payoff focus The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our Best Balance Transfer Card for 2026 award. It offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows for balance transfers, has no annual fee, and comes with generous terms. The offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period. Who it's best for: Anyone who wants to lock in a long runway, make a fixed monthly payment, and be done with the debt. No frills, maximum focus.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge. Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay. Get free access to your FICO® Score online.



2. Chase Slate® -- for both transfers and new spending The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) also offers a long 0% intro APR window -- on both balance transfers and new purchases. That dual coverage makes it the stronger pick if you need to carry the card for everyday spending while paying down a transferred balance. The offer: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. A 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after. Who it's best for: Someone juggling an existing balance and ongoing expenses who wants one card to handle both without interest piling up on either side.

Chase Slate® Apply Now for Chase Slate® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Slate® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. N/A N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers Bottom Line A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards

Card Details 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card. Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months. Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey® Member FDIC

