What Actually Moves Your Credit Score in 2026 (and What's a Waste of Time)

There are plenty of credit score myths out there. For example, lots of people think that checking your own credit score will lower it, or that your income is a factor in your score. Both false.

In truth, there are only a few things worth thinking about when it comes to improving your credit score. It's a simple process, really -- the keys are 1) consistency and 2) patience.

Here's what actually helps you improve your credit score -- and what doesn't.

The two biggest factors in your credit score

Two things that make up the majority of your credit score: paying bills on time and keeping your balances low.

Together, payment history and amounts owed make up 65% of your FICO® Score. Other things matter -- how long you've had credit, what mix of accounts you carry, how many new applications you've filed -- but nowhere near as much.

Payment history alone makes up 35% of your score. That means one thing: Pay on time, every time, and a massive chunk of your score takes care of itself. On the other hand, a single missed payment can knock off more points than almost anything else you could do.

"Amounts owed" makes up another 30%. That includes your credit utilization ratio -- the percentage of your available credit you're actually using.

Keep that number under 30% if possible, and under 10% if you're trying to reach an excellent score. Lenders like to see that you can handle credit responsibly, and that you're not using every bit of leeway they give you.

How much does credit utilization affect your score?

A lot, and it moves fast in both directions. Low utilization can help your score quickly -- and high utilization can hurt it quickly. Paying down a balance can bump your score within a billing cycle or two, long before changes to your payment history register.

If you're carrying high balances on a few cards, moving that debt to a 0% intro APR card can drop your utilization ratio (since you've opened another card and have more available credit) and help you pay your balance interest-free. It's pretty much the best way to get out of debt quickly and cheaply.