What Actually Moves Your Credit Score in 2026 (and What's a Waste of Time)
There are plenty of credit score myths out there. For example, lots of people think that checking your own credit score will lower it, or that your income is a factor in your score. Both false.
In truth, there are only a few things worth thinking about when it comes to improving your credit score. It's a simple process, really -- the keys are 1) consistency and 2) patience.
Here's what actually helps you improve your credit score -- and what doesn't.
The two biggest factors in your credit score
Two things that make up the majority of your credit score: paying bills on time and keeping your balances low.
Together, payment history and amounts owed make up 65% of your FICO® Score. Other things matter -- how long you've had credit, what mix of accounts you carry, how many new applications you've filed -- but nowhere near as much.
Payment history alone makes up 35% of your score. That means one thing: Pay on time, every time, and a massive chunk of your score takes care of itself. On the other hand, a single missed payment can knock off more points than almost anything else you could do.
"Amounts owed" makes up another 30%. That includes your credit utilization ratio -- the percentage of your available credit you're actually using.
Keep that number under 30% if possible, and under 10% if you're trying to reach an excellent score. Lenders like to see that you can handle credit responsibly, and that you're not using every bit of leeway they give you.
How much does credit utilization affect your score?
A lot, and it moves fast in both directions. Low utilization can help your score quickly -- and high utilization can hurt it quickly. Paying down a balance can bump your score within a billing cycle or two, long before changes to your payment history register.
If you're carrying high balances on a few cards, moving that debt to a 0% intro APR card can drop your utilization ratio (since you've opened another card and have more available credit) and help you pay your balance interest-free. It's pretty much the best way to get out of debt quickly and cheaply.
My favorite balance transfer card: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after). That's basically the longest window you'll find anywhere, and you'll get it for a $0 annual fee. When you want to lower utilization and get rid of an existing balance, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a great choice.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Credit history length and credit mix matter less than you think
Length of credit history makes up 15% of your score, and credit mix is another 10%. Both of these categories reward patience more than anything.
You can't rush a longer credit history, and getting a new car loan just to diversify your credit mix probably isn't worth it. Just keep old accounts open,
More credit score myths that'll waste your time
A few habits people obsess over just don't move the needle. For example:
- Closing old cards to "clean up" your credit. This one's a double whammy: It shortens your average account age and shrinks your total available credit, which can push utilization up. It usually hurts more than it helps.
- Carrying a balance to "build credit." FICO doesn't care if you pay in full or carry a balance. Just make sure you're paying on time.
- Checking your own score. This is a soft inquiry. It has zero effect on your score, no matter how often you do it. Check your score every 90 seconds if you want -- it makes no difference.
If you want a better score in 2026, put your effort into on-time payments and lower balances. That combination covers 65% of your score with almost no ongoing effort.
Once your score's in a good spot, you can qualify for almost any credit card. I'd start with something like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), which has strong everyday earning rates and more than $300+ in easy-to-claim travel and lifestyle perks -- with an annual fee of just $95.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
FAQs
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A FICO® Score of 670 to 739 counts as "good," and 740 to 799 is "very good." Anything above 800 is considered exceptional. You don't need a perfect score to qualify for the best rates -- "very good" usually gets you there.
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Your score can update every time a creditor reports new information, often monthly. Utilization changes especially fast, since it's based on your current balance, so paying down a card can raise your score within one or two billing cycles.
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A hard inquiry stays on your credit report for two years, but it only affects your score for about 12 months. After that first year, it's essentially just record-keeping.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.