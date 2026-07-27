What Credit Score Do You Actually Need for the Best Balance Transfer Cards?
I've walked more than a few friends through their first balance transfer, and they all start in the same place -- wondering what credit score they need.
For the best balance transfer cards, you typically need good-to-excellent credit -- which means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.
But good credit opens the door rather than guaranteeing you walk through it. The payoff for a higher score isn't a longer 0% intro APR window. It's a bigger credit limit, and that matters more than most people expect.
Good credit opens the door, but it does not guarantee approval
Good credit -- a FICO® Score of 670 or higher -- is the practical entry point for the best balance transfer cards. Issuers treat that range as the baseline for their strongest offers. If you fall below it, your choices thin out quickly.
Most people are already at that entry point. The average credit score in America is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research, which sits inside the good-credit range. If you pay on time and keep your balances reasonable, you're likely there.
But your score alone doesn't decide the outcome. Issuers also weigh your income, your existing debt, and how many cards you've opened recently. A 720 score buried under high balances, unemployment, and three recent applications can still get turned down.
Best balance transfer cards for good credit right now
If you've got good credit, here are two card recommendations that have great balance transfer offers right now.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my top pick when the balance transfer is the sole focus. It pairs one of the longest intro APR periods available with a lower intro transfer fee than most rivals. That combination earned it our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the pick if you want the longest intro APR window on both purchases and balance transfers. It earned our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026, but its transfer fee runs on the high side compared to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
As a reminder, you can't transfer a balance between two cards from the same issuer. Compare all of the best balance transfer offers in 2026.
A higher credit score earns you a bigger limit, not a longer 0% window
The length of any particular 0% intro APR offer is set by the card, not your credit score. So no matter your score, every approved cardholder gets the same intro period.
What your score does affect is your credit limit. Issuers extend larger credit lines to stronger borrowers, and that number decides how much debt you can actually transfer. This is where a higher score pays off.
For example, let's say you're carrying $10,000 in debt but only get approved for a card with a $3,000 credit limit. You can only transfer $3,000, and the other $7,000 will keep racking up interest on the old card.
If you have an excellent credit score, you might get approved for a $10,000 limit. This gives you more flexibility for transfers, and helps with utilization over time, too.
How to check your score and raise it before you apply
Many banks and card issuers offer credit score tracking right in your app dashboard. Knowing your number and tracking it monthly tells you which offers are realistic.
Two levers increase your score fastest: on-time payments and lower balances. Paying on time protects the biggest piece of your score, and cutting your card balances lowers your utilization, another major factor. Do both for a few months and you can watch your credit score climb.
Here's what I tell every friend: your credit score is a tool, and sharpening it over time really pays off. Get into good-credit range, but don't stop there.
FAQs
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No. Prequalification uses a soft inquiry, which lenders can't see and which has no effect on your credit score. Only submitting a full application triggers a hard inquiry, which can cause a dip.
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Yes, you can request a higher limit, though approval depends on your income, score, and existing debt. Some issuers let you ask during the application or shortly after approval. If your limit still falls short, transfer part of the balance and keep paying down the rest.
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Most balance transfers complete within five to seven business days, though some take up to three weeks. Keep paying at least the minimum on your old card until the transfer posts. Interest keeps building on the original balance until the new card clears it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.