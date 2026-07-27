What Credit Score Do You Actually Need for the Best Balance Transfer Cards?

I've walked more than a few friends through their first balance transfer, and they all start in the same place -- wondering what credit score they need.

For the best balance transfer cards, you typically need good-to-excellent credit -- which means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.

But good credit opens the door rather than guaranteeing you walk through it. The payoff for a higher score isn't a longer 0% intro APR window. It's a bigger credit limit, and that matters more than most people expect.

Good credit opens the door, but it does not guarantee approval

Good credit -- a FICO® Score of 670 or higher -- is the practical entry point for the best balance transfer cards. Issuers treat that range as the baseline for their strongest offers. If you fall below it, your choices thin out quickly.

Most people are already at that entry point. The average credit score in America is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research, which sits inside the good-credit range. If you pay on time and keep your balances reasonable, you're likely there.

But your score alone doesn't decide the outcome. Issuers also weigh your income, your existing debt, and how many cards you've opened recently. A 720 score buried under high balances, unemployment, and three recent applications can still get turned down.

Best balance transfer cards for good credit right now

If you've got good credit, here are two card recommendations that have great balance transfer offers right now.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my top pick when the balance transfer is the sole focus. It pairs one of the longest intro APR periods available with a lower intro transfer fee than most rivals. That combination earned it our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026.