What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Amex Platinum Card in July 2025?
With an amazing credit card comes a high bar. Amex doesn't just hand The Platinum Card® from American Express out to anyone. If you want access to airport lounges, hotel upgrades, and over $1,500 in potential annual value, your credit profile needs to be in excellent shape.
And for most folks in July 2025, it's generally suggested to have a good to excellent credit score (usually at least 670) -- but preferably higher.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
What credit score do you actually need?
Anecdotal reports suggest the highest qualified applicants for the Amex Platinum Card typically have a credit score of at least 700.
If your score is in the 670 to 699 range, and potentially even lower, you still might qualify based on other criteria -- but approval will depend heavily on the rest of your financial profile.
If you're below 670 right now, it's usually best to wait and build your credit before applying.
While your score is a big factor, it's not the only thing that matters -- so don't stress if you're hovering near the threshold.
Already have a great score and solid credit profile? Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today.
Other factors that matter
Think of your credit score like a first impression. It sets the tone -- but it's not the full story. Here are the other things that may come into play:
- Your income and debt load: With a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees), issuers want to be sure you're not stretched too thin. The best combo is folks with a higher income and low existing debt.
- Your payment and credit history: A long track record of on-time payments -- and accounts you've held for several years -- builds trust. A short or patchy credit history can hurt your odds.
- Your relationship with Amex: Do you already have an Amex card? You might get a pre-approval or see a custom offer pop up in your account. That existing relationship history matters.
If you're still working on your credit profile, check out these other top travel cards you may qualify for while you're working to build credit.
Is the Amex Platinum Card worth it?
I had the Amex Platinum Card for several years back when I was traveling a ton for work. And for me it was absolutely worth it. I took full advantage of the lounge access, hotel upgrades, and all the travel goodies I could squeeze out.
But these days, I'm not flying nearly as often (and when I do, it's more goldfish-and-stroller travel with my kids vs. champagne-in-business-class). So for my current lifestyle, the card doesn't really make sense.
That's the thing with luxury cards. You really need to take advantage of the perks to get the most out of them.
Here are some of the standout benefits of this card:
- Access to Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta)
- $200 airline fee credit and $200 in hotel credits
- $199 CLEAR® Plus credit to speed through airport security
- Hotel elite status with Hilton and Marriott
- $240 in digital entertainment credits (think: Disney+, Hulu, Peacock)
- $200 Uber Cash and $100 Saks credit
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
If you're someone who uses these perks regularly, the ROI is definitely there.
Oh, and don't forget the welcome offer…
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
That could pay for a nice chunk of travel if you qualify.
So your first year could be quite rewarding, even if you're not 100% certain all the benefits line up with your lifestyle long term.
Curious what offer you might qualify for? Check your eligibility and see if the Amex Platinum Card is a rewarding fit for your travel style.
Our Research Expert
